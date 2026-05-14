Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued Wednesday that Cuba possesses the natural resources to become a prosperous nation even as the Cuban government publicly acknowledged it had exhausted its fuel reserves amid one of the island's deepest economic crises in decades.

Speaking during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Rubio pointed to Cuba's mineral wealth, agricultural land and tourism industry as evidence that the island's economic collapse is political rather than structural.

"They have significant mineral deposits in Cuba, some of the best rare earth minerals in the world. They have an incredible opportunity for tourism and very rich farmland," Rubio said. "Cuba should not be a poor country. Its people should not be suffering from hunger."

Rubio also argued that Cuban migrants often prosper abroad, adding: "The only place in the world where Cubans seem unable to thrive and succeed is in Cuba."

Rubio: They have significant mineral deposits in Cuba—incredible opportunity for tourism, very rich farmland. It shouldn’t be a poor country. Cubans leave Cuba and they become successful. The only place Cubans can’t seem to prosper and succeed is in Cuba. pic.twitter.com/usMsn0FUUR — Acyn (@Acyn) May 14, 2026

His comments came hours after Cuban Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy announced on state television that the country had completely depleted its reserves of diesel and fuel oil, key components of Cuba's fragile electrical grid. "We have absolutely no fuel oil and absolutely no diesel," the minister said. "We no longer have reserves."

The worsening shortages have intensified blackouts across the island, with officials acknowledging that some parts of Havana are now experiencing power outages lasting more than 20 hours a day. Cuba's government said the country is now relying almost entirely on limited domestic crude production, natural gas and renewable energy sources.

Cuban officials have blamed the crisis partly on escalating U.S. sanctions targeting fuel shipments to the island. Since January, the Trump administration has threatened tariffs and sanctions against countries supplying oil to Cuba, contributing to a sharp decline in imports from Venezuela and Mexico, according to Cuban authorities.

The State Department also announced on Wednesday that Washington was prepared to provide $100 million in humanitarian aid to Cuba if Havana allows the assistance to bypass state institutions and reach citizens directly.

"Today, the Department of State is publicly restating the United States' generous offer to provide an additional $100 million in direct humanitarian assistance to the Cuban people that would be distributed in coordination with the Catholic Church and other reliable independent humanitarian organizations" says a statement in the Departments website, adding that "the decision rests with the Cuban regime to accept our offer."