Cuban political prisoners and dissidents say state security officials have threatened them with death or disappearance in the event of a U.S. military strike on the island, as tensions between Havana and Washington continue to escalate amid increased U.S. military surveillance near Cuba.

Political prisoner Alieski Calderín Acosta told independent outled CubaNet that the director of Kilo 8 Provincial Prison in Camagüey warned him on May 4: "It's not convenient for you if Trump comes because I'm going to eliminate you." Calderín said the official added that "that was the order."

The prisoner, speaking by telephone, said it was the third time he had received such threats and warned the international community that if political prisoners die in custody, "they did not hang themselves or die of a heart attack, but were killed."

Spain's ABC reported that similar warnings have been issued to other dissidents and activists in recent weeks. Independent journalist Luis Cino said a state security officer visited his Havana home and warned him that "all counterrevolutionaries will be removed" if the United States attacks Cuba. The officer allegedly told him to "pray Trump does not decide to attack us."

Leaders of the independent think tank Centro de Estudios Convivencia also said state security officials warned them in April that "before the first U.S. missile reaches Cuba," authorities would "act against the counterrevolutionaries."

The reported threats come as relations between Cuba and the United States deteriorate further under President Donald Trump. CNN reported over the weekend that U.S. military surveillance flights near Cuba have surged since February, with at least 25 reconnaissance missions conducted near Havana and Santiago de Cuba using Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft, RC-135V Rivet Joint intelligence planes and MQ-4C Triton drones.

CNN noted that the increase in surveillance coincided with Trump's tougher rhetoric toward Havana, including expanded sanctions and an oil blockade imposed earlier this year. Cuban officials have dismissed claims that the island poses a threat to the United States while warning they would wage "extended guerrilla war" if attacked.

The current tensions also unfold amid scrutiny over Cuba's treatment of political prisoners. In April, Havana announced it would pardon 2,010 inmates during Holy Week, describing the measure as a "humanitarian and sovereign gesture." However, Human Rights Watch and other advocacy groups later said political prisoners were excluded from the releases.