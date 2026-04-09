Human Rights Watch said Cuba's recent pardon of more than 2,000 inmates did not include political prisoners, reinforcing earlier concerns raised by other rights groups that the measure would exclude detainees jailed for dissent.

The Cuban government announced during Holy Week that it would pardon 2,010 prisoners, describing the move as a "humanitarian and sovereign gesture" tied to religious observances. Officials said the release would prioritize groups such as young people, older adults, women and foreigners, based on criteria including health conditions and time served, but did not disclose the identities of those freed.

Human Rights Watch's assessment, reported by Bloomberg, confirmed that none of those released were among the more than 1,200 political prisoners documented on the island. The finding adds weight to reports published days earlier by organizations including the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights, Prisoners Defenders and Cubalex, which had already said they found no evidence that political detainees were included in the pardon.

Those groups had warned that the measure appeared to benefit common prisoners while leaving untouched cases tied to political repression. "It's a propaganda exercise," Javier Larrondo, president of Prisoners Defenders, said at the time, arguing that Cuban authorities have historically used releases of common inmates to inflate figures associated with political concessions.

The government's announcement came amid mounting economic strain and renewed diplomatic engagement involving the Vatican, which has acted as an intermediary between Havana and Washington. Cuban officials have framed the pardon as part of a broader humanitarian tradition, while analysts suggest it may also serve as a signal in ongoing negotiations with the United States.

"It seems not far-fetched to think that this is a sign that some of the conversation between both governments is advancing," said Michael Bustamante, a University of Miami scholar.

Human rights advocates, however, point to ongoing detentions and prison conditions as evidence that core demands remain unmet. High-profile dissidents such as artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara remain incarcerated, and activists have reported continued arrests linked to protests over blackouts and economic hardship.

The United States has maintained pressure on Cuba's leadership, calling for political and economic reforms, including the release of political prisoners, while allowing limited flexibility in areas such as energy shipments.