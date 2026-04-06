Mexico's government awarded at least three contracts worth up to 227 million pesos (approximately $12 million) in 2025 to a company linked to Cuba's state-run pharmaceutical sector to purchase cancer medications, according to a report by Mexican outlet Latinus, raising questions about the country's commercial ties with Havana as officials continue to frame broader cooperation as humanitarian.

The contracts were granted to Neuronic Mexicana S.A. de C.V., a firm tied to BioCubaFarma, a conglomerate created by Cuba's Council of Ministers. The agreements include the acquisition of drugs such as vincristine, methotrexate and doxorubicin, used in chemotherapy treatments for conditions including leukemia and lymphomas.

Millones de pesos de México terminan en manos de la dictadura cubana. Contratos por más de 227 millones de pesos lo documentan.

La investigación es de @latinus_us. pic.twitter.com/yvBNkfdaWl — Carlos Loret de Mola (@CarlosLoret) April 6, 2026

According to the Latinus report, the contracts were awarded directly, without public bidding, with one of the largest agreements covering the purchase of nearly 20,000 units of injectable doxorubicin, while additional contracts included tens of thousands of doses of vincristine and methotrexate, as well as ketamine used in pain management.

Mexico's Supreme Audit Institution separately documented that Neuronic Mexicana transferred funds from these contracts to Cuban state entities, including the AICA laboratory and BioCubaFarma's treasury. The audit identified financial operations linking public payments in Mexico to accounts associated with the government of President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The purchases come as Mexico has also provided medical aid to Cuba, which the administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum has described as part of humanitarian cooperation. However, opposition lawmakers argue that the contracts contradict that narrative by channeling public funds to companies linked to the Cuban state.

Federico Döring, a lawmaker from the National Action Party (PAN), called for an investigation into the agreements, as El Sol de Mexico reports. "They want to make a fool of us with the shipment of medicines to Cuba that are supposedly humanitarian aid, but in reality they are also buying medicines," he said.

Critics have also questioned the sourcing of the drugs, noting that Cuba faces shortages of essential medicines. Reports indicate that more than 70% of basic pharmaceuticals are unavailable on the island, including oncology treatments similar to those purchased by Mexico.

The contracts have drawn scrutiny in the context of Mexico's broader relationship with Cuba and the United States. The administration of President Donald Trump has warned against financial support to the Cuban government, while some U.S. lawmakers have criticized Mexico's cooperation with Havana. Mexico's government has defended its policies as sovereign decisions aimed at addressing domestic healthcare needs.