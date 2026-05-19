Donald Trump Jr. and Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson are reportedly preparing to tie the knot over Memorial Day weekend, according to multiple reports circulating in South Florida social circles and entertainment media.

The possible wedding would mark one of the biggest Trump family celebrations since President Donald Trump returned to the White House earlier this year, blending politics, Palm Beach society, and America's most watched political dynasty into what insiders say could become one of the social events of the season.

Neither Trump Jr. nor Anderson has publicly confirmed the wedding plans. However, speculation intensified after Page Six claimed invitations and preparations tied to Memorial Day weekend festivities were already underway in Palm Beach, where the Trump family maintains deep social and political roots centered around Mar-a-Lago.

The relationship between Trump Jr., 48, and Anderson became public in 2024 after the pair were repeatedly photographed together at high-profile events in Florida and New York. Their romance quickly drew attention not only because of the Trump name, but also because Anderson comes from one of Palm Beach's best-known families and has longstanding ties to the charity and social circuit in South Florida.

Read more (PHOTOS) Inside Bettina Anderson Bridal Shower in Mar-a-Lago Before Her Wedding to Don Trump Jr. (PHOTOS) Inside Bettina Anderson Bridal Shower in Mar-a-Lago Before Her Wedding to Don Trump Jr.

Over the last year, Anderson has increasingly appeared alongside members of the Trump family at campaign events, dinners, and celebrations linked to the president's political comeback. She was also seen attending gatherings at Mar-a-Lago during Trump's 2024 and 2025 political operations, fueling rumors that the relationship had become serious.

This would be the second marriage for Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Trump and the late Ivana Trump. HIs first wife was Vanessa Trump, formerly Vanessa Haydon. The couple married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago and had five children together. Vanessa Trump is dating Tiger Woods since 2025.

Don Jr was also previously engaged to former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. Their split became public before his relationship with Anderson emerged. She is now the U.S. embassador to Greece.

The timing of the reported wedding would also place it during one of the busiest political periods of the year for the Trump family, as the White House and Republican allies prepare for the 2026 midterm election season. Sources familiar with Palm Beach social circles told entertainment outlets that the celebration could include political figures, celebrities, athletes and major Republican donors.

Palm Beach has increasingly become the unofficial capital of Trump world. Since leaving and then returning to the White House, President Trump has continued using Mar-a-Lago as both a private residence and political gathering place. Weddings, galas and family events linked to the Trumps have turned the wealthy Florida enclave into a constant focus of media attention.

For Anderson, the relationship has also transformed her into a national figure almost overnight. Known in Palm Beach philanthropy circles long before dating Trump Jr., she has recently seen her public profile expand dramatically through appearances connected to the Trump family orbit.

Neither the White House nor representatives for Trump Jr. responded publicly to requests for comment Monday. Still, in Palm Beach, where whispers travel faster than golf carts on Worth Avenue, Memorial Day weekend is suddenly shaping up to be more than just the unofficial start of summer.