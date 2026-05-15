Eric Trump threatened to sue Jen Psaki and MS NOW after the former White House press secretary aired a segment questioning his presence on President Donald Trump's trip to China while a Trump-linked company explored a deal involving a Chinese tech firm.

"I intend to sue @jrpsaki and @MSNOWNews over the below clip," Eric Trump wrote Friday on X, responding to a clip from Psaki's program. He accused Psaki of making "blatant lies" and said he had "NEVER been on the board of ALT5, not now, not ever."

The dispute centers on Alt5 Sigma, a Las Vegas-based fintech company tied to World Liberty Financial, a Trump-family-linked crypto venture. The Financial Times reported this week that Eric Trump joined the president's trip to Beijing as Alt5 Sigma pursued a memorandum of understanding with Nano Labs, a Chinese chipmaker, to explore artificial intelligence-related ventures, including U.S.-based data centers.

In the MS NOW segment, Psaki said Eric Trump "does not have a role in the U.S. government" and was supposed to be "firewalled off" from government activities because he took over family business responsibilities when his father returned to the White House. She then cited the Financial Times headline, "Eric Trump joins Beijing trip as family-linked group chases China deal."

Eric Trump rejected the implication that he was involved in government or business discussions during the trip. "I have had zero involvement in any merger discussions involving any public entity I do not run or control," he wrote. He also said he had "zero business interests in China. No properties, no investments, nothing!"

I intend to sue @jrpsaki and @MSNOWNews over the below clip. To be clear:



• Contrary to her monolog and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 15, 2026

He said his reason for traveling was personal. "I joined this trip for one reason: as a loving son who adores my father and wouldn't miss being by his side for this incredible moment," he wrote, adding that he and Lara Trump went to the Great Wall of China during the bilateral talks.

The factual dispute is complicated by Alt5's own filings. In an Aug. 11, 2025, SEC filing, Alt5 Sigma said that "in connection with the Offerings," the company "will appoint Zachary Witkoff as the Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, Eric Trump as a member of the Company's Board of Directors," along with other appointments. The same filing identified Eric Trump as executive vice president of the Trump Organization and co-founder of World Liberty Financial.

There's also this! I can just see the countersuit being prepared as we type.https://t.co/ziJ2fTlmbU pic.twitter.com/nzc0AGKOHy — Brooklyn Boy 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@GXWash) May 15, 2026

However, later reporting indicated the arrangement had changed. Forbes reported in April that Eric Trump had been removed from public leadership of the fintech company with Trump family ties, while Bloomberg reported that he had previously been listed as an adviser and board observer at Alt5 before his name disappeared from the company's public leadership page.

Alt5 has drawn scrutiny because of its relationship with World Liberty Financial. According to the Financial Times, World Liberty Financial was the lead investor in a $750 million portion of a larger $1.5 billion Alt5 share offering, funded with WLFI digital tokens issued by the crypto group. The FT also reported that Alt5 held roughly 7.3 billion WLFI tokens on its balance sheet at the end of last year, valued at about $1.05 billion in regulatory filings.

The company has also been undergoing turmoil. Barron's reported that Alt5 dismissed top executives amid financial and legal pressure. Previously, it was informed that Alt5 fired an auditor after questions about the auditor's license and that the company had faced potential Nasdaq delisting issues tied to delayed filings.

Neither Psaki nor MS NOW had publicly responded to Eric Trump's lawsuit threat as of Friday afternoon.