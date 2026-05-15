Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that she had a "cordial and excellent conversation" with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling continued dialogue between the two governments despite escalating tensions in recent days over drug cartels, sovereignty and U.S. accusations against Mexican officials.

"I had a cordial and excellent conversation with President Trump, reaffirming the work we are doing on security and the talks on trade," Sheinbaum wrote in a social media post. She added that both leaders agreed to continue discussions and that members of Trump's team would visit Mexico at a future date.

Tuve una cordial y excelente conversación con el presidente Trump, reafirmamos el trabajo que estamos haciendo en seguridad y las pláticas sobre comercio. Acordamos hablar nuevamente y continuar el diálogo con algunos de sus colaboradores que, en fecha próxima, visitarán nuestro… pic.twitter.com/r3zJb4p0zC — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) May 15, 2026

The message contrasted with increasingly confrontational rhetoric exchanged publicly over the past week. On Thursday, Sheinbaum again defended former Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, who is among 10 Mexican officials accused by U.S. authorities of ties to organized crime and the Sinaloa Cartel.

"No Mexican citizen, regardless of political affiliation or whether they are a public official, should face accusations without evidence," Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference, insisting the United States must provide proof before Mexican authorities proceed with investigations or extradition requests.

She also framed the issue as part of Mexico's defense of national sovereignty, saying: "If there is evidence, then authorities proceed. If there is no evidence, they do not proceed. That is the law."

Last week, Trump warned regional governments that if they failed to confront drug trafficking organizations, "we're gonna do the job." Trump also claimed cartels "rule Mexico" and suggested the United States could escalate operations even without the cooperation of local governments.

His administration's updated counterterrorism strategy states Washington will act "when they are willing and able to work with us," but adds the U.S. will still take "whatever action is necessary" if governments are unwilling or allegedly complicit.

Sheinbaum has repeatedly rejected the possibility of U.S. military intervention on Mexican territory, calling it a violation of sovereignty. During a speech commemorating the Battle of Puebla earlier this month, she declared that "no foreign power is going to tell Mexicans how we should govern ourselves."