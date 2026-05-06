Taxpayers paid more than $338,000 to settle sexual harassment and misconduct claims tied to former members of Congress over a decade, according to records obtained through a congressional subpoena and described by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

Mace said the documents came from the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights and covered settlements from 2007 to 2017. ABC News reported that the records identify several former House members or offices linked to payments, including Patrick Meehan, Rodney Alexander, John Conyers, Carolyn McCarthy, Eric Massa, and Blake Farenthold. None of the former members named by Mace currently holds public office.

The records show payments including $115,000 tied to three Massa cases; $84,000 tied to Farenthold's office; $50,000 tied to Conyers; $39,250 tied to Meehan; $15,000 tied to Alexander and $8,000 tied to McCarthy's office, according to ABC News.

Mace had sought the documents through the House Oversight Committee, demanding awards and settlements paid under Section 415 of the Congressional Accountability Act before Dec. 12, 2018, with redactions to protect victims and witnesses. In an April statement, she said, "For too long, Congress has swept this under the rug, protecting predators at the expense of victims and taxpayers."

The disclosure reopens scrutiny of a system long criticized for shielding lawmakers from public accountability. The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights told the Oversight Committee that 349 awards or settlements were approved from 1996 through Dec. 12, 2018, and that 80 involved the office of a House member or senator, ABC News reported.

The House Ethics Committee said in April that the 2018 CAA Reform Act required automatic referrals involving member reimbursement for sexual harassment awards or settlements paid from a Treasury fund. The committee said it has not been notified of any such awards or settlements since that law took effect.

The committee also said civil sexual harassment claims can be filed with the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights and that the Office of Employee Advocacy can help House staffers seek restitution.

Read more Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales Both Exit the House amid separate sexual misconduct scandals Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales Both Exit the House amid separate sexual misconduct scandals

The renewed scrutiny over congressional misconduct also comes after a string of recent scandals and resignations that have rocked Capitol Hill. Among the most prominent departures were Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat who resigned amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations, and Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Texas Republican who stepped down while facing an ethics investigation tied to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Another major resignation involved Florida Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who left Congress amid mounting ethics and federal fraud investigations. The climate has intensified further with the ongoing House Ethics Committee probe into North Carolina Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards over allegations involving his treatment of young female aides.