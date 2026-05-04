Federal officials are expanding efforts to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs across corporate America, arguing that such initiatives may discriminate against White men, Christians and U.S. citizens, even as critics point to evidence of unequal impacts within the Trump administration's own policies, according to a new sprawling report by Bloomberg.

Recent actions include a review of Walt Disney Co. television licenses over its diversity policies, a $17 million settlement with IBM tied to DEI practices, and a lawsuit against Nike Inc. alleging non-cooperation in a federal probe into bias against White workers.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has also warned Fortune 500 companies it is actively investigating potential discrimination linked to DEI programs, according to Bloomberg.

Corporate leaders have responded by scaling back or reworking diversity initiatives. Johnny Taylor, CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, said executives are consulting lawyers and activists to ensure compliance. Some companies have eliminated diversity-linked compensation metrics, scrapped demographic targets and rebranded supplier diversity programs.

Administration officials have framed the campaign as an expansion of civil rights enforcement. "Chair Lucas and the Trump Administration are ensuring all Americans are treated fairly by rigorously enforcing civil rights laws," White House spokeswoman Liz Huston told Bloomberg. EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas has also emphasized investigations into alleged bias against majority groups, including Christians.

At the same time, legal challenges and internal criticism are adding pressure to the administration's broader approach. A lawsuit filed by a former federal official alleges that roughly three-quarters of Black appointees in certain independent agencies were removed, a pattern the complaint argues "cannot be explained by politics alone."

The administration has defended personnel changes as part of a shift toward merit-based governance and the elimination of what it calls "racially discriminatory DEI practices."

Similar concerns have emerged within the military, where reports indicate that a majority of senior officers dismissed or forced out in recent months were Black or female. Defense officials have denied that race or gender played a role, stating that promotion and retention decisions are based on qualifications.

Outside allies have reinforced the administration's stance, including Conservative activist Robby Starbuck, who has advised federal officials, described the push as ongoing and comprehensive. "You can't do half a revolution," he said in a recent Zoom meeting with government officials cited by Bloomberg. "You have to go all the way with things."