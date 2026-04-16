A former federal official has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Trump administration disproportionately removed Black appointees from independent agencies, raising claims that the dismissals were not solely political but reflected a broader pattern of racial discrimination, according to a report by Bloomberg Law.

The complaint, brought by former National Transportation Safety Board member Alvin Brown, argues that the administration's actions went beyond its asserted authority to reshape independent agencies.

Brown's legal team contends that roughly three-quarters of Black officials serving in such roles were dismissed, a pattern they say "cannot be explained by politics alone." The lawsuit invokes the Fifth Amendment, alleging unequal treatment based on race, as Bloomberg Law points out.

The case adds a new dimension to ongoing legal disputes over presidential power to remove officials from independent agencies, an issue that has been the subject of broader constitutional debate. Brown's attorneys argue that even if the administration has authority to remove certain officials, that authority cannot be exercised in a discriminatory manner.

The administration has not publicly responded to the lawsuit though it has consistently defended personnel decisions across the federal government as part of a shift toward what it describes as merit-based governance and the elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

In a March executive order, the White House said it aimed to "promote equal treatment under the law for every American" and eliminate what it characterized as "racially discriminatory DEI practices."

The lawsuit comes amid separate concerns about personnel decisions within the military. In late March, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth intervened to halt the promotions of several senior officers, including two Black men and two women who had been selected for advancement to one-star general, according to reporting confirmed by NPR.

Officials described the move as highly unusual, given that promotion lists are typically determined by independent boards.

Pentagon officials denied wrongdoing, with a spokesperson stating that "meritocracy... is apolitical and unbiased." However, some lawmakers raised concerns about potential discrimination. Sen. Jack Reed said that if the reports were accurate, "denying the promotions of individual officers based on their race or gender would betray every principle of merit-based service."

A subsequent report by NBC News cited current and former military officials who warned that such interventions could undermine confidence in the promotion system. "Our officer corps trusts our promotion process," one retired senior officer said, adding that unexplained intervention could "cast a shadow" over the ranks.