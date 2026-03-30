Kai Schwemmer, the newly appointed political director of the College Republicans of America (CRA), is facing scrutiny after past livestreams and debate appearances resurfaced, including one in which he described himself as "very much an anti universal-suffrage guy."

The comments, reviewed by The Guardian from archived streams and podcasts spanning several years, are part of a broader record that has drawn criticism from advocacy groups and political analysts.

In one debate,Schwemmer supported the idea of restricting voting through a "family voting" model, under which heads of households would represent other family members. In the same discussion, he reiterated his opposition to abortion in nearly all circumstances, as The Guardian points out.

During that exchange, he also agreed with another participant who chose a hypothetical scenario in which abortion is banned and slavery remains legal over one in which slavery is banned and abortion is legal. When asked if he shared that view, Schwemmer responded, "No, I agree."

The material also includes statements on race, religion and sexuality. According to the outlet, Schwemmer made comments about Jewish identity and promoted conspiracy theories involving "Zionists in America." In other recordings, he said he opposed same-sex marriage and would support repealing existing protections.

Schwemmer has said his past remarks do not reflect his current views. In a statement cited by Fox News, he wrote that his earlier comments "should not be taken to accurately reflect my views or demeanor now," adding that he "condemn[s] all forms of hatred, including antisemitism." He described himself as "not a groyper" and "an American nationalist," and said his positions are personal, not those of the CRA.

CRA leadership has defended the appointment. President Martin Bertao told Fox News he would "apologize... to absolutely nobody," and emphasized the organization's focus on supporting Republican candidates. A spokesperson for the group said it intends to move forward without engaging in internal disputes.

The controversy comes as scrutiny grows over rhetoric linked to Republican-affiliated student groups. At Florida International University, a separate incident involving a racist group chat tied to student leaders has prompted concern among students and faculty, who say it reflects broader tensions over how issues of race and extremism are addressed on campus.

That case is now part of an ongoing criminal investigation, according to the university.