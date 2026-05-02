President Donald Trump confirmed Saturday that Iran has sent the United States a new proposal to end the war, but signaled almost immediately that the plan may not go far enough to satisfy Washington.

"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years," Trump said in a statement posted by the State Department's X account.

The statement came after Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in West Palm Beach, Florida, that he was waiting to review the proposal's exact language. "I'll let you know about it later," Trump said.

"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/XFcIRvmR9U — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 2, 2026

Iranian semi-official outlets Tasnim and Fars, which are believed to be close to the Revolutionary Guard, said Tehran sent a 14-point proposal through Pakistan in response to a nine-point U.S. plan. Pakistan has previously served as a channel for talks between the two governments.

The proposal follows an earlier Iranian offer that Trump rejected this week.

The rejected plan would have reopened the Strait of Hormuz and ended the U.S. blockade of Iran while postponing negotiations over Iran's nuclear program. A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran viewed the sequencing as a major shift meant to create space for a broader deal.

Under that framework, Iran would open the strait and the U.S. would lift its blockade, while future talks would focus on curbs to Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Iran also wants Washington to recognize its right to peaceful uranium enrichment, even if Tehran agrees to suspend parts of the program.

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Trump has repeatedly said the war cannot end without a firm deal preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Iran says its nuclear program is peaceful.

The diplomatic push comes during a fragile three-week ceasefire after months of fighting that began when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. The conflict has caused major disruptions to global energy supplies, especially after Iran blocked most Gulf shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil and gas routes.

The U.S. has also warned shipping companies that they could face sanctions if they pay Iran for safe passage through the strait, including through cash, digital assets, swaps or other indirect payments.