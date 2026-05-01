Most Americans now say the United States made the wrong decision by using military force against Iran, a sharp warning sign for President Donald Trump as the war's economic and political costs deepen at home.

A new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 61% of Americans believe the use of military force against Iran was a mistake, while fewer than 20% described the military campaign as successful. The findings place public opposition to the war near levels seen during some of the country's most unpopular modern conflicts, including the Iraq War in 2006 and the Vietnam War in the early 1970s.

The poll comes as Americans are feeling the war not only as a foreign-policy crisis but also as a kitchen-table problem. Rising gas prices, inflation fears, and broader economic uncertainty have become central to public anxiety over the conflict. According to the poll, economic fallout and fears of heightened terrorism are helping drive dissatisfaction with the war.

Trump has defended the military action as necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. But the poll shows that the argument has not persuaded much of the country. Sixty-five percent of Americans said they doubt the war will achieve that goal, according to the survey.

The partisan divide remains stark.

Republicans largely continue to support the war, with 79% backing the military campaign, while Democrats and independents are much more likely to oppose it. Still, the overall numbers suggest Trump is struggling to expand support beyond his political base at a moment when voters are already focused on prices, household finances, and economic stability.

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The poll also found Americans split over what should come next. Voters are nearly evenly divided between pursuing peace, even if a deal could be seen as unfavorable to U.S. interests, and pushing for a stronger agreement, even if that risks renewed fighting.

That division reflects the central political trap for the White House: many Americans do not want a prolonged war, but they also remain uneasy about Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional influence.

Skepticism on the Iran war is a trend

A Pew Research Center survey conducted in March found that 59% of Americans said the U.S. made the wrong decision in using military force against Iran, while 38% said it was the right decision. Pew also found that 61% disapproved of Trump's handling of the conflict.

The war's financial cost has also become harder to ignore. Reuters reported this week that a senior Pentagon official said the U.S. war in Iran has cost $25 billion so far, mostly in munitions. The conflict has also disrupted oil and gas markets, adding pressure on gasoline prices and inflation.

For Trump, the poll raises a broader political problem heading into the midterm election season. His 2024 campaign included promises to avoid foreign entanglements, but only 22% of Americans now say his handling of Iran is consistent with those promises, according to the Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll.