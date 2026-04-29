Rep. Ilhan Omar said it is "really, really heartbreaking" that there has been no accountability in the killing of after a report said the ICE agent who fatally shot the unarmed Minnesota mother has been reassigned and returned to work while the federal investigation remains unresolved.

"I mean, it's really, really heartbreaking that we can't get accountability and justice for the murder of Renee Good," Omar said in a video posted by MeidasTouch. "I do hope that something shifts and that we are able to get accountability for this."

Good, 37, was killed Jan. 7 in Minneapolis after an encounter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The U.S. citizen and mother of three who had recently moved to Minnesota, and had dropped off her youngest child at school before the shooting.

The Daily Beast reported that ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who shot Good, has been quietly reassigned to another state and allowed to resume work while the FBI investigation remains stalled. The outlet reported that ICE's internal review is effectively paused until the FBI completes its probe.

Good's death was ruled a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. A private autopsy commissioned by her family found she was shot three times, in the forearm, breast and head, with the head wound proving fatal, The Guardian reported.

Federal officials have defended the shooting, saying Good tried to use her vehicle as a weapon. Her family and local witnesses have disputed that account, arguing video evidence shows she was trying to drive away.

Omar has repeatedly called for a full investigation. In January, she led a letter with Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Jamie Raskin and Bennie Thompson demanding transparency from DHS and ICE, saying the agency's initial public statement "did not reflect the evidence of the video recordings" and contradicted witness accounts.

Read more ICE Arrests Drop Nearly 12% After Minneapolis Killings and Immigration Shake-Up ICE Arrests Drop Nearly 12% After Minneapolis Killings and Immigration Shake-Up

At a later press conference, Omar described Good as "a 37-year-old mother of three, writer, and poet," and said her family remembered her as "one of the kindest" people they had known.

The case has become part of a broader fight over federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota. Omar has said two of her constituents, Good and Alex Pretti, were killed by federal immigration enforcement agents this year, calling for an independent investigation and an end to what she described as a federal occupation of Minnesota.

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