Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is losing support from some Republican members of Congress, to the point that some say they would like to see him "move on" from his position.

Hegseth, one of the most controversial Cabinet heads of the second Trump administration, has been on thin ice in recent months, and according to a new report by The Hill, a growing group of Senate Republicans are losing confidence in his leadership.

GOP senators who spoke to the outlet on the condition of anonymity said Hegseth would not be chosen to lead the Pentagon if President Donald Trump were to renominate him today. They also said turmoil among senior staff at the Defense Department under Hegseth's leadership is a major concern.

His tenure at the Defense Department has been rocky from the start. When he was confirmed, Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote after three GOP senators opposed his nomination. It marked just the second time in history that a vice president has broken a tie for a Cabinet nominee, the other being then-Vice President Mike Pence during Betsy DeVos' 2017 confirmation to lead the Education Department.

According to The Hill, some of Hegseth's critics said they are unhappy with his decision to push out Army Chief of Staff Randy George in early April. Others said they were surprised and disappointed to learn that Navy Secretary John Phelan had been fired by Hegseth last week.

One Republican senator, speaking anonymously, said there have long been questions within the Senate GOP leadership about Hegseth's lack of experience managing a large and complex agency, along with unease over his unconventional and often "brash" leadership style.

The lawmaker added that confidence in Hegseth has declined among Republicans because of his clashes with senior military leaders who have strong relationships with policymakers on Capitol Hill.

In addition to firing Phelan and successfully pushing out George, Hegseth has been engaged in a feud with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, who has long been rumored as a potential successor should Hegseth be removed.

"I think he's missing the mark on personnel. He has separated some of the most extraordinary generals that we've had in play. I don't quite know what's going on there," Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said of Hegseth's leadership at the Pentagon, expressing concern about the sudden departure of senior military leaders.

Hegseth has also fired other senior military officials, including Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. C.Q. Brown, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. James Slife.

Some Senate Republicans worry that other key generals, whom they say have exemplary service records, may be pressured to retire this summer.

At the same time, GOP senators said they have been impressed by how U.S. military forces have conducted operations against Iran, highlighting the rescue of two downed airmen as a testament to the strength of the nation's armed forces.

Former officials said that with Trump ousting Kristi Noem, the former homeland security secretary, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, Hegseth is increasingly concerned about being removed.