North Dakota leaders are honoring state Rep. Liz Conmy, a Fargo Democrat remembered by colleagues as compassionate, direct, and deeply committed to public service, after she was killed this weekend in a small plane crash in Minnesota.

Conmy was one of two people killed when a Beech F33A crashed shortly after taking off from Crystal Airport, north of Minneapolis, authorities said. The aircraft went down on Saturday in Southbrook Park in Brooklyn Park and caught fire. Police responded around 11:51 a.m., and the Federal Aviation Administration said two people were on board. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Gov. Kelly Armstrong ordered U.S. and North Dakota flags to be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk on the day of Conmy's interment. Funeral arrangements had not yet been announced, reported KFYR.

"Liz served her state and community with care and compassion, from her service in the Legislature and on the state's Human Trafficking Commission to her work on education, habitat and immigration," Armstrong said in a statement. "Kjersti and I are saddened by this tragic loss and offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and fellow legislators. We ask North Dakotans to join us in keeping them in our prayers."

Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden said she was "heartbroken" by the death of Conmy, whom she described as "a dear friend and former colleague" from the state House.

"Liz brought integrity, compassion and unwavering dedication to her work on the Education and Judiciary committees, and I was proud to partner with her on efforts to strengthen our schools," Strinden said.

North Dakota State Rep. Liz Conmy of Fargo was killed in a plane crash yesterday in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/sIjNJ9Vzcr — Informer (@X_Informer_X) April 26, 2026

Conmy represented District 11 in south Fargo and was first elected to the North Dakota Legislature in 2022, according to state and local reports. She served on committees including Education and Energy and Natural Resources, and on the state's Human Trafficking Commission.

Rep. Zac Ista, the House minority leader, said he was "completely devastated" by the loss of his friend and colleague.

"She lived life to its fullest, never shying from adventure or speaking her mind, often in refreshingly direct terms," Ista said. "As a lawmaker, she championed public education, the environment, and transparency."

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He also remembered Conmy's humor and her ability to build relationships across political lines.

"She's a prime example of how to take the work seriously without taking yourself too seriously," Ista said. "As a friend, I have a hole in my heart. As a citizen, I grieve the loss of an outstanding public servant."

Republican legislative leaders also paid tribute. House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, Assistant Majority Leader Glenn Bosch and Speaker Robin Weisz said in a joint statement that Conmy brought "dedication and integrity" to her work, along with "a warmth and sincerity that made a lasting impression."

"Liz had a rare ability to look beyond party lines and focus on people, listening first, working collaboratively, and always striving to do what was right for her community," they said.

The North Dakota Republican Party also issued condolences, noting that Conmy represented Fargo and also farmed in Langdon, North Dakota, which the party said made her "a staunch supporter of North Dakota farmers."

Authorities have not released the cause of the crash. The NTSB is expected to lead the investigation.