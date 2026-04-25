Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, was among the guests who took cover Saturday night after gunfire disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton, prompting the evacuation of President Donald Trump and other senior officials.

The incident unfolded during the annual dinner, one of Washington's most high-profile political and media gatherings. Trump was unharmed, and the only injury reported so far is a Secret Service agent, who was shot at his security vest. A suspect was later taken into custody, according to federal authorities.

Kirk was described as visibly shaken after the shots were heard inside the ballroom. Fox News host Brian Kilmeade reported that she was "traumatized under the table" as guests sheltered during the commotion.

A video posted later to social media showed her crying as she left the venue. ·I just want to go home," she can be heard saying.

Erika Kirk left the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in tears after the shooting. pic.twitter.com/0kx33GJfgf — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 26, 2026

The Washington Hilton ballroom was quickly secured as Secret Service agents moved Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other officials away from the event. Witnesses reported that attendees ducked under tables as law enforcement responded to the scene.

Kirk's reaction drew particular attention given her recent personal history. The incident comes roughly eight months after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated on September 10, 2025, during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, where he was killed by a sniper attack.

Authorities have not publicly identified a motive for the Washington Hilton incident. The investigation remains ongoing.