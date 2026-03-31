Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared two posts highlighting a claim that a bullet recovered in the killing of Charlie Kirk could not be matched to the rifle allegedly used by Tyler Robinson, citing a recent court filing referenced in media reports.

In the first post, Greene shared a headline by The Daily Mail about the case accompanied only by the eyes emoji. Minutes later, she posted again, writing: "👀 The ATF could not match the bullet to Tyler Robinson's gun and when the news breaks the sheriff resigns." The posts circulated as new details from pretrial filings in the case drew attention online.

👀

The ATF could not match the bullet to Tyler Robinson’s gun and when the news breaks the sheriff resigns. https://t.co/SktJj5YEXr — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 31, 2026

According to defense filings, an analysis by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was unable to conclusively link a bullet fragment recovered during Kirk's autopsy to the rifle tied to Robinson. The defense has argued the finding could be used as part of its case and has requested additional time to review forensic evidence ahead of a preliminary hearing.

Ballistics analysis typically relies on microscopic markings left on bullets as they pass through a firearm's barrel, but the ability to make a match depends on the condition of the fragments recovered. In this case, the results were described in filings as inconclusive. Federal authorities are reportedly conducting additional testing.

Prosecutors have pointed to other evidence connecting Robinson to the shooting, including DNA they say is consistent with his found on the rifle's trigger, a fired casing and additional ammunition. Defense attorneys have said some items contained DNA from multiple individuals, which they argue requires further analysis.

Greene's second post referenced the resignation of Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby on Monday. County officials said Brooksby submitted his resignation on March 27, ending a career of more than 30 years in law enforcement. Authorities did not publicly link his departure to the Kirk case, especially since his case is being managed by the Utah County, about 4–5 hours away from Washington County.

Robinson, 22, faces an aggravated murder charge in connection with the September shooting at Utah Valley University and could face the death penalty if convicted. He has not yet entered a plea. Prosecutors have also cited alleged messages in which Robinson said he targeted Kirk because he "had enough of his hatred."