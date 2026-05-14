A tense security dispute broke out behind the scenes of President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing after Chinese officials allegedly blocked an armed U.S. Secret Service agent from entering an event at the Temple of Heaven, triggering a standoff that delayed access to the venue for more than half an hour, according to reports from journalists traveling with the president.

The incident unfolded Thursday during Trump's two-day state visit to China, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for talks that the White House said included Iran, energy security, fentanyl controls, and market access. Fox News reported that the armed Secret Service agent was prevented from entering the Temple of Heaven with a weapon, setting off what reporters on the ground described as heated discussions between U.S. and Chinese security officials.

Peter Doocy, Fox News' senior White House correspondent, said from Beijing that there had been "heated" and "physical" confrontations behind the scenes, including "one very physical standoff" in which a Secret Service officer was prevented from taking his weapon into an event. Doocy said the issue had been "ironed out" and that Trump's schedule did not appear to have been changed.

🚨 JUST IN: Secret Service agents have gotten into HEATED and physical CLASHES with Chinese police during President Trump's visit



DOOCY: "At the backdoors of these events...one VERY physical standoff, a Secret Service officer was prevented from taking his WEAPON in. But things… pic.twitter.com/BjkpraFbQG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 14, 2026

The dispute quickly spread online, where supporters of the president praised the Secret Service for refusing to back down. But the available reporting does not establish that Secret Service agents and Chinese police engaged in a broad physical fight. The clearest confirmed detail is narrower: an armed U.S. protective agent was blocked by Chinese security, prompting a tense standoff and a delay.

The standoff came as American reporters and staffers also faced difficulties moving through security checkpoints and joining Trump's motorcade. Fox News cited a Telegraph correspondent who wrote that Chinese officials tried several times to stop U.S. reporters and staff from leaving their positions and rejoining the motorcade. The White House and the Secret Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The clash underscored the delicate security choreography surrounding presidential travel, especially in China, where U.S. officials operate under intense surveillance concerns and strict host-nation controls. Ahead of Trump's arrival, many members of the U.S. delegation reportedly traveled with stripped-down devices, temporary laptops, and tightly controlled communications systems because American officials assume phones, hotel Wi-Fi and other systems in China may be monitored.

Bill Gage, a former Secret Service special agent, told Fox News that briefings for U.S. officials traveling to China make clear that "everything is monitored." Theresa Payton, a former White House chief information officer, said officials are advised to assume that both in-person and digital activity could be watched. China has rejected accusations of improper surveillance, with a Chinese Embassy spokesperson telling Fox News that privacy is protected by law in China.

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The latest episode also revived memories of Trump's 2017 China visit, when tensions reportedly flared over the "nuclear football," the briefcase that allows a president to order a nuclear strike. At the time, Axios reported that Chinese security blocked a U.S. military aide carrying the briefcase from entering the Great Hall. Fox News noted that the Secret Service later denied reports that one of its agents tackled a Chinese official during that episode, saying the reports were false.

Thursday's standoff did not appear to derail the summit. Trump and Xi continued their meetings as planned, with both sides using the visit to project diplomatic pageantry even as the two governments remained divided over trade, Taiwan, technology, Iran and security concerns.