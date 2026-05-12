President Donald Trump left Washington for China on Tuesday after a combative exchange with reporters in which he insulted journalists who pressed him on inflation and the rising cost of his White House ballroom while also saying Americans' financial pain was not shaping his approach to the Iran war.

The confrontation came as new inflation data showed prices rising at their fastest pace in nearly three years. According to the Labor Department, the consumer price index climbed 3.8% in April from a year earlier, with gasoline prices up more than 28% as the war with Iran continued to disrupt global energy markets. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose 2.8%, while real hourly wages fell 0.3% from a year earlier.

Asked about those inflation numbers before boarding for China, Trump defended his record and blamed the spike on the war. When a reporter pressed whether his policies had failed, Trump snapped back, "If you want to let them have a nuclear weapon, you're a stupid person. You happen to be."

Q: You promised to bring inflation down. It's now at it's highest level in 3 years. Are your policies not working?



Trump: You happen to be a stupid person. I know you very well pic.twitter.com/nJWUWtGnUP — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 12, 2026

The moment escalated an already tense departure. Trump also lashed out at MS NOW reporter Akayla Gardner after she asked about the ballooning cost of his planned White House ballroom. "I doubled the size of it you dumb person! Doubled the size," Trump said. "You are not a smart person."

“I doubled the size of it you dumb person,” President Trump told a reporter when asked why the cost for the new White House ballroom has doubled. “You are not a smart person.”



“I've doubled the size of it because we obviously need that, and we're right now on budget, under… pic.twitter.com/RqDfKseg1e — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 12, 2026

The ballroom project has become a political problem for Trump as Americans face higher prices. Reuters reported that Trump has defended the project after its estimated cost rose from about $200 million to less than $400 million, saying the size and quality had increased. He has said private donations would cover the cost.

Senate Republicans are advancing a proposal that could direct up to $1 billion in taxpayer money toward Secret Service security upgrades tied to the ballroom project, including bomb shelters and bulletproof features. Democrats have criticized the proposal, while some Republicans have asked for more details.

Trump also gave Democrats another political opening when asked whether the financial situation of Americans was pushing him to reach a deal with Iran. "Not even a little bit," Trump said. "I don't think about American's financial situation. I don't think about anybody. I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon."

Q: "To what extent are American's financial situation motivating you to make a deal [with Iran]?"



Trump: "Not even a little bit…I don't think about Americans' financial situation, I don't think about anybody." pic.twitter.com/M91RuqXstL — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) May 12, 2026

The comment landed as inflation is again becoming one of the biggest vulnerabilities for the White House. AP reported that gasoline prices have climbed above $4.50 a gallon and grocery prices also rose in April, adding pressure on middle- and lower-income households.

Trump's trip to China is expected to focus heavily on the Iran war, trade, and global markets. But he left the White House with the domestic political story already written: a president defending a costly ballroom, attacking reporters who asked about prices, and saying Americans' financial pain is not what drives his Iran strategy.