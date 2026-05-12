Former Vice President Mike Pence is escalating his ideological war with President Donald Trump, accusing him of transforming the Republican Party into a populist movement that no longer resembles the conservative coalition that dominated GOP politics for decades.

And this time, Pence came armed with specifics.

Speaking Tuesday on Going Big! With Kevin Gentry, Pence argued that Trump's economic nationalism, support for tariffs, shifting Ukraine policies, and embrace of government intervention are proof that the Republican Party has fundamentally changed under Trump's leadership.

"I think Republicans ought to do a lot of soul-searching before 2028," Pence said. "I think Republicans face a new time of choosing, whether we're going to stay on the path of the traditional conservative principles that have always defined our party for the last half century, or whether we're going to follow the siren song of populism."

Pence then delivered what may be his bluntest public assessment yet of the president he once served beside.

"I know Donald Trump better than his most ardent defenders know him. Okay? And he is not ideological."

For Pence, Trump's lack of ideological attachment is precisely the problem.

The former vice president described repeated moments inside the White House where Trump dismissed conservative philosophy altogether.

"In fact, he often bristled when I would refer to policies as conservative," Pence said. "He would, with a wave of a hand, say to me, 'That's just common sense.'"

Pence used Trump's own policies as evidence for why he believes the GOP is abandoning traditional conservatism.

"We've always been a party committed to low taxes, including low tariffs and free trade," Pence said. "Now, as we witnessed, the president imposed unilateral tariffs on friend and foe alike until the Supreme Court stepped in and used the Constitution to turn him back."

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The comment referenced ongoing legal battles over Trump's sweeping tariffs, which critics argue expanded executive power far beyond traditional Republican support for free-market economics and congressional authority over trade.

But Pence did not stop there.

"But now, as you see the stops and starts on our support for Ukraine under this administration, nationalizing American businesses, unilateral tariffs, price controls on everything from pharmaceuticals to credit cards, all of this should create a backdrop for a very healthy debate," Pence said.

The list sounded less like a Republican platform from the Reagan era and more like an indictment of how dramatically Trump has reshaped the modern GOP.

For decades, Republicans positioned themselves as the party of small government, deregulation, free trade and aggressive American leadership abroad. Trump disrupted nearly every part of that consensus by embracing tariffs, pressuring corporations, criticizing NATO allies and redefining conservatism around populist nationalism.

Pence's comments reveal the growing frustration among establishment conservatives who believe Trumpism has replaced the ideological backbone of the Republican Party with a personality-driven movement focused more on political combat than doctrine.

The irony, however, is that Pence himself helped build the administration he is now criticizing.

As vice president from 2017 to 2021, Pence defended Trump through impeachment battles, foreign policy controversies and political crises before the relationship collapsed after Pence refused Trump's demands to block certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6.

Since then, Pence has increasingly attempted to reclaim the language of pre-Trump conservatism, especially on foreign policy and economics.

His upcoming book, What Conservatives Believe: Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience, argues Republicans must return to what he calls "timeless conservative principles" instead of continuing down the path of "big-government populism."

Whether Republican voters still want that older version of conservatism is another matter entirely.