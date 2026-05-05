Senate Republicans are seeking $1 billion in taxpayer funding for security upgrades connected to President Donald Trump's controversial White House ballroom project, undercutting earlier assurances that the construction would be privately funded.

The funding appears in a broader Senate Republican package tied to border security, law enforcement, and immigration spending. According to Roll Call, the Senate Judiciary Committee's portion of the bill would provide nearly $39.2 billion overall, including Justice Department, Secret Service, and Department of Homeland Security funding.

The ballroom provision would direct $1 billion "to support enhancements by the United States Secret Service relating to the East Wing Modernization Project, including above-ground and below-ground security features," states the bill. The legislation says the funds cannot be used for "non-security elements" of the project.

Trump has said the ballroom itself, previously estimated at roughly $400 million, would be paid for through private donations, not taxpayer money. Reuters reported last week that the project was expected to cost about $400 million and that Trump had described it as privately funded.

The new Senate language does not clearly make the ballroom "fully taxpayer funded." Instead, it would place up to $1 billion in public money behind security-related work connected to the East Wing Modernization Project, which includes the planned ballroom.

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Still, Democrats and critics are likely to seize on the proposal as a major reversal. What began as a privately financed Trump legacy project is now tied to a taxpayer-funded security request larger than the previously reported cost of the ballroom itself.

The ballroom has already drawn legal, political, and public scrutiny. Reuters reported that Republicans began pushing legislation to fund and speed the project after a shooting at a dinner Trump attended, citing security concerns.

A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found broad public opposition to the plan, with 56% of Americans opposing the project and 28% supporting it.