President Donald Trump's power over Republican primaries is about to face one of its clearest tests of the 2026 cycle, with five contests in May set to show whether his endorsement can still punish enemies, lift allies, and settle crowded GOP fights.

The first test comes Tuesday in Indiana, where Trump and his allies are targeting Republican state lawmakers who resisted his push for a mid-decade congressional redistricting plan. The fight has turned state legislative primaries into a national loyalty test, with Trump-aligned groups spending millions against incumbents who refused to redraw maps in a way that could have helped Republicans protect their House majority. AP reported that seven Republican state senators are facing Trump-backed challengers after opposing the redistricting effort.

The scale of the intervention has rattled some Indiana Republicans. The White House and its allies have spent nearly $10 million across the races, though Trump allies are already lowering expectations that they will defeat every incumbent. Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, who helped lead resistance to Trump's redistricting push, told POLITICO, "The challenge, of course, is that money matters in politics. When $9 million is spent, that has a huge impact, and we'll see what the result is."

Louisiana offers a different problem for Trump. Rep. Julia Letlow entered the Senate primary with his encouragement as Sen. Bill Cassidy, who angered Trump's base by voting to convict him in his 2021 impeachment trial, seeks another term. But the race has not broken cleanly for Letlow. A new Emerson College Polling/KLFY survey found Treasurer John Fleming at 28 percent, Letlow at 27 percent and Cassidy at 21 percent, with 22 percent undecided.

That makes Louisiana a test not only of Trump's endorsement but also of how much effort he is willing to spend. According to POLITICO, Trump has attacked Cassidy and urged voters to remove him from office but has not made Letlow the sole focus of his message or campaigned in Louisiana on her behalf.

Kentucky may be the most complicated test. Trump endorsed Rep. Andy Barr in the race to replace retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell, while businessman Nate Morris left the race after Trump said he intended to appoint him to an ambassadorial post. Barr still faces former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the May 19 Republican primary.

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But Trump's harder fight in Kentucky is against Rep. Thomas Massie, a libertarian-leaning Republican who has repeatedly broken with him. Trump-backed forces have poured millions into the effort to defeat Massie, but the congressman has maintained strong fundraising and a durable local brand. Massie told POLITICO that outside spending can change a candidate's profile, but "they're not going to be able to persuade enough of them."

In Alabama, Trump is not seeking revenge, but he is trying to prove he can clear a crowded Senate field. His endorsed candidate, Rep. Barry Moore, has held a narrow lead in public polling, while Attorney General Steve Marshall remains competitive. A March Alabama Daily News poll found Moore slightly ahead in a tight GOP race.

Georgia adds another layer. Trump has endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for governor, a move that also serves as a rebuke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who defied Trump's pressure after the 2020 election and is also running. But Jones has struggled to dominate the race as health care executive Rick Jackson spends heavily and competes for MAGA voters. AP described the race as an ugly and expensive Republican primary in which Jackson's money has limited Jones' ability to control the contest.

The final May test comes in Texas, where Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton are headed to a May 26 Republican runoff. Cornyn finished narrowly ahead in the March primary, 42.0 percent to 40.5 percent, but neither candidate reached 50 percent. Trump has not endorsed, even after signaling he would, and Texas Republicans have increasingly moved without waiting for him. A new University of Houston poll found Paxton narrowly leading Cornyn by three points, within the margin of error.

Taken together, the May primaries will test three versions of Trump's political power: whether he can punish Republicans who defy him, whether he can rescue preferred candidates in crowded fields and whether MAGA voters still wait for his signal before choosing sides.