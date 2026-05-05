The Trump administration has moved to shut down the federal office responsible for investigating abuse and misconduct in immigration detention facilities, even as deaths in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody continue rising at a record pace and detention capacity expands nationwide.

According to an internal Department of Homeland Security email obtained by HuffPost, the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman (OIDO) has begun removing its public signage, halting inspections, and taking its website offline. The office had served as a central channel for detainees, families, and attorneys to file complaints and seek oversight of detention conditions.

A DHS spokesperson told the outlet that the closure was driven by funding decisions in the latest appropriations law, stating that "Congress did" shut down the office. However, critics note that the legislation does not explicitly mandate OIDO's closure and argue the move further weakens oversight at a time of growing concern about detention conditions.

The shutdown comes as deaths in ICE custody reach levels not seen in decades. More than 30 people died in detention last year, the highest total since 2004, and at least 18 more deaths have been reported so far this year. A recent study cited by Reuters found that roughly one detainee is dying every six days, a trend researchers linked to expanded detention, overcrowding, and potential delays in medical care.

OIDO was established by Congress in 2019 and formally launched in 2021 to operate independently from ICE and Customs and Border Protection. Its mandate included investigating complaints, conducting inspections of detention facilities, and reporting systemic issues to DHS leadership and lawmakers.

The office was also intended to address longstanding concerns over abuse, including inadequate medical care, excessive force, and barriers to legal access.

Advocates and former officials say the office's closure removes a key layer of accountability. "If you're trying to make detention as miserable as possible ... then you're going to do what you can to get rid of the ombudsman's office," said Adam Isaacson of the Washington Office on Latin America to HuffPost, describing the move as part of a broader effort to pressure migrants to abandon their legal cases.

The shutdown follows months of reductions in oversight capacity across DHS. Earlier this year, OIDO's staffing had reportedly fallen to just five employees, down from more than 100, even as the number of detention facilities increased. Other oversight bodies, including the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, have also faced cuts, limiting their ability to conduct investigations.

The administration has argued that detention conditions can act as a deterrent to unlawful migration, with one DHS spokesperson previously stating that "being in detention is a choice."