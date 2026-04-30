Immigration enforcement in the United States has intensified sharply under the current Trump administration, with arrests, detentions, and deportations rising across multiple fronts.

According to data compiled by NBC News, immigration arrests surged throughout 2025, with federal authorities detaining tens of thousands of people each month as enforcement expanded beyond the southern border into interior cities.

Detention levels have also reached historic highs. By early 2026, the number of people held in immigration custody climbed to roughly 60,000–70,000 individuals nationwide, reflecting a dramatic increase from about 40,000 at the start of 2025.

Detention levels have also reached historic highs, even though estimates vary widely depending on how they are calculated. Analysis by the Deportation Data Project, based on Immigration and Customs Enforcement, suggests the U.S. is on pace to carry out fewer than 300,000 formal deportations annually, while the Department of Homeland Security has reported significantly higher figures—citing over 600,000 in early December and, in some cases, totals exceeding one million when including expedited removals and so-called "self-deportations."

But beyond the scale of enforcement, the more consequential shift may be structural. A series of lower-profile policy changes—affecting how migrants are screened, detained, and removed—are quietly reshaping the immigration system itself, redefining not just how many people are deported, but how the process works.

Expansion of Expedited Removal

The expansion of expedited removal has become one of the most consequential shifts in U.S. immigration policy. Traditionally limited to migrants apprehended near the border within a short timeframe after entry, the Trump administration reinstated and broadened the policy in early 2025 to apply nationwide to anyone unable to prove more than two years of continuous presence.

This effectively allows immigration officers to order deportations without a hearing before a judge, significantly accelerating removals while reducing procedural safeguards.

Recent data and policy developments suggest expedited removal is now being used as a central tool in the administration's enforcement strategy. The Migration Policy Institute has identified the expansion of fast-track deportation powers as a key mechanism for accelerating removals.

The approach has also been reinforced institutionally. A recent New York Times report showed the administration has moved to reshape the immigration court system by removing or sidelining judges seen as insufficiently aligned with its enforcement priorities, further streamlining deportation pathways.

At the same time, the policy's expansion is facing ongoing legal scrutiny. In March, a federal appeals court allowed the administration to resume rapid deportations to third countries while a broader challenge moves forward, after a lower court had found the practice likely violated due process protections.

Stricter Asylum Screening Standards

The tightening of asylum screening standards has emerged as another key shift in U.S. immigration policy, reshaping who is able to access protection at the earliest stages of the process.

According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the administration has introduced a series of measures aimed at increasing vetting and limiting eligibility, including pausing large volumes of asylum applications, expanding security reviews, and raising the threshold for initial screenings.

These changes have effectively moved key parts of the asylum process closer to a merits-based evaluation much earlier, making it harder for applicants to advance beyond the first stage.

Recent reporting from The Guardian shows that migrants—particularly from Latin America—are increasingly being filtered out before reaching full asylum hearings, as stricter screening and policy changes narrow access to protection and accelerate removals.

The administration has framed the shift as a way to deter what it describes as abuse of the system and to reduce backlogs, even as critics argue it limits access for individuals with legitimate claims.

The longer-term consequences are also becoming clearer. A recent rule proposed by DHS and reported by Reuters could delay or effectively halt work permits for asylum seekers for years, removing one of the main incentives for applying while increasing economic pressure on those already in the system.

As with other immigration measures, the changes are now facing legal challenges: federal courts have already blocked or questioned aspects of related policies, including rulings against the termination of protections for certain migrants and ongoing cases over limits to asylum access at the border.

Expanded Data-Sharing and Enforcement Coordination

Expanded data-sharing has become a major force multiplier in immigration enforcement, linking agencies and institutions that historically operated outside deportation work. Under the Trump administration, DHS and ICE have sought or obtained access to records from the IRS, Medicaid systems overseen by HHS/CMS, and other federal or state programs, while ICE has credited technology and data-sharing partnerships with helping it exceed arrest goals in fiscal 2025.

The shift effectively turns administrative records—tax filings, benefit enrollment data, addresses and other personal information—into potential enforcement tools.

Health policy groups have warned that Medicaid data-sharing could chill enrollment and undermine trust in hospitals and state agencies. "If hospitals tell people that their Emergency Medicaid information will be shared with ICE, it is foreseeable that many immigrants would simply stop getting emergency medical treatment," Leonardo Cuello of Georgetown University told KFF Health News back in November.

Tax privacy advocates say IRS cooperation with DHS threatens a long-standing firewall that encouraged undocumented workers to file returns using taxpayer identification numbers.

The policy is already facing significant legal pushback. Courts have allowed some limited data-sharing to continue while restricting access to sensitive medical information, but judges have also found serious privacy violations in IRS-DHS sharing, including one ruling that the IRS broke the law thousands of times when disclosing taxpayer information.