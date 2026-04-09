Immigration judges across the United States describe a growing climate of fear under the Trump administration, citing pressure to increase deportations, threats of disciplinary action, and an unprecedented wave of firings, according to a new New York Times investigation.

In all, more than 100 judges have been dismissed, while asylum approval rates have dropped below 10%, the lowest on record.

In interviews with the Times, more than two dozen judges said they felt their decisions were being closely monitored and that their jobs depended on aligning with the administration's enforcement priorities. "All of us are looking over our shoulders," said Holly D'Andrea, a Texas-based immigration judge and union president.

Others described being pushed to deny asylum claims except in extreme cases and warned that failing to do so could lead to termination.

Immigration judges, who operate under the Justice Department rather than the judicial branch, can be removed by executive authority. The administration has used that structure to reshape the courts, hiring more than 140 new judges—many with backgrounds as immigration prosecutors or military lawyers—while removing those perceived as more favorable to migrants.

A former judge told the Times the system was being transformed into one focused on "deporting as many people as possible as quickly as possible."

An NPR report back in February documented the broader impact of those changes, including widespread firings, resignations and declining morale across immigration courts. The outlet found that the number of judges had dropped sharply in 2025, leaving some courts severely understaffed or without any permanent judges.

Former officials told NPR that the dismissals sent a clear signal. "You are telling every other judge that is left that they better not be following the law or their conscience," said Arwen Swink, a former immigration judge.

The pressure has also altered courtroom dynamics. Judges and staff described chaotic environments where arrests by immigration agents occur inside or near court facilities, while some detainees abandon their cases rather than remain in prolonged detention. According to the Times, new policies limiting bond hearings have contributed to an increase in voluntary departures.

At the same time, the Justice Department has defended the overhaul as necessary to restore integrity and reduce a backlog that has exceeded 3 million cases. In March, Reuters reported that the administration had hired dozens of new judges, many with enforcement backgrounds, as part of an effort to align the courts with its immigration agenda. Officials said the changes would ensure cases are decided "based on the law — not politics."