Selena Gomez has turned a foundation launch into a reminder of who she is and where she comes from.

The Latina singer, actress, and Rare Beauty founder launched a new campaign for the brand's True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation, centered on 48 shades and 48 stories that celebrate the diversity of Latina and Latin American identity. The campaign, called Every Story Belongs, features Gomez alongside creators and community voices including Desi Perkins, Monica Veloz, Mikayla Nicole and Pili Montilla, according to coverage of the launch.

"My name is Selena Gomez. I am Mexican American," Gomez says in campaign material shared on social media, framing the project as more than a beauty rollout. Her message is direct: Latina identity is not one skin tone, one accent, one country, one story or one look.

The campaign supports Rare Beauty's new foundation, which comes in 48 shades and is described by the brand as a self-priming, self-setting formula with medium-to-full buildable coverage, a natural matte finish and up to eight hours of hydration. Rare Beauty says 1% of annual sales supports the Rare Impact Fund, the company's mental health initiative.

For Gomez, the campaign is personal. Her paternal grandparents emigrated from Monterrey, Mexico, to Texas, and she has often spoken about her Mexican heritage as part of her identity. In an interview tied to the campaign, she said she is most proud of the community's "resilience and complexity."

"Growing up, I didn't always see myself reflected in beauty campaigns and when I did, it felt one-dimensional," Gomez said in a statement reported by Hypebae. "There isn't one way to be Latina. There isn't one shade, one story or one voice. We deserve to see ourselves fully."

That line is the heart of the campaign. Rare Beauty is not only selling undertones and coverage. It is answering decades of beauty advertising that often reduced Latina women to a narrow image: tan skin, dark hair, red lips and a single version of sensuality.

The campaign also arrives as Latino consumers continue to shape the beauty market in the United States, from viral TikTok trends to founder-led brands and community-driven product launches. For Gomez, whose Rare Beauty has grown into one of the most successful celebrity beauty companies since its 2020 launch, the move places her Mexican American identity at the center of the brand's next chapter.

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Rare Beauty's foundation is priced at $38 on the brand's website and is also available through major beauty retailers, including Sephora. The product page lists the formula as vegan, cruelty-free, noncomedogenic and suitable for sensitive skin and eyes.

Gomez has used Rare Beauty for cultural storytelling before. In 2025, the brand partnered with Tajín on a limited-edition cheek and lip set inspired by the Mexican seasoning brand, with proceeds supporting both Rare Beauty's mental health work and Tajín's Escuela Nacional de Cerámica in Mexico.

With Every Story Belongs, Gomez appears to be making the message even clearer. Rare Beauty may be a global brand, but this campaign is rooted in a very specific declaration: Selena Gomez is Mexican American, and she wants Latina beauty to be seen in all its shades.