Latino actor Pedro Pascal did not just get invited into Bad Bunny's now famous Super Bowl "casita." He says he practically campaigned for the job.

In a new interview with Fantastic Man, Pascal revealed that he pushed to be part of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance in any capacity, even if it meant doing something far less glamorous than appearing on the field. "I wanted to participate in any way, literally a volunteer position, like serving coffee if needed," Pascal said, explaining that he began asking around through people he works with because he wanted in on what he viewed as a rare mix of cultural pride and celebration.

For Pascal, the motivation went beyond fandom. He said Bad Bunny, whom he referred to by his given name Benito, represents something bigger at this moment in pop culture. "When it comes to representation synchronized with celebration there's no one better than Benito at the moment," he said, adding that the artist's visibility was inspiring to him beyond simply loving the music.

But after putting out feelers, Pascal heard nothing. He then moved on to shoot Behemoth!, a project with Tony Gilroy, and said his days were consumed by filming and even cello lessons when he was not on set. Still, he could not let the Super Bowl dream go. So he followed up with what may be one of the most Pedro Pascal details imaginable: an email featuring a selfie of himself sticking out his tongue with the message, "It's really me." According to Pascal, the response came fast. "Within 25 minutes, they called me back and they were, like, 'We want you to come to the show.'"

Even then, he did not realize what he had signed up for. Pascal said he assumed he would be sitting in a suite and thought the request to "wear beige" was only for possible photos. Instead, someone pulled him from his seat during the game, took him backstage, and suddenly he was surrounded by Cardi B, Young Miko, Karol G and Jessica Alba. Then came the real surprise: "Okay, so the vibe is: you're dancing."

That is when Pascal understood he was heading into "La Casita," one of the focal points of Bad Bunny's performance. He said the realization hit as he was being walked onto the field, which is why he looked "like a deer in headlights." For viewers, it was a memorable cameo. For Pascal, it turns out, it was also a last-minute plot twist

@pagesix Pedro Pascal was seen throwing it down as one of Bad Bunny’s backup dancers during the Super Bowl LX halftime show. 😮‍💨🔥 ♬ original sound - Page Six