U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the rest of the Cabinet were abruptly rushed off the stage at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner after loud sounds interrupted the event and armed officers were heard yelling, "Stay down."

Trump confirmed the gunman was in custody in a post to Truth Social:

'Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we "LET THE SHOW GO ON" but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again.'

Here comes to conspiracy now🤡

President Trump wants to return, but is leaving it up to the law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/adwsi1v9Qa — Arnie 🇺🇲 (@ArnulfoCarden17) April 26, 2026

Trump added: "Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days. President DONALD J. TRUMP "

Trump: Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members,… pic.twitter.com/rD05RNDxN8 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 26, 2026

Witnesses described a very chaotic scene at the Washington Hilton

Chaos spread through the Washington Hilton ballroom as Secret Service agents and security officers moved quickly to protect the president. Officials have not yet confirmed the source of the sounds or whether shots were fired.

"The shooter charged the magnetometer closest to the front door... and took a shot at a Secret Service member at the ballroom," revealed a White House official, which was confirmed later by the Secret Service.

We will provide updates as they become available and confirm information. Our teams are on the ground assessing the situation and investigating. All of our protectees are safe. pic.twitter.com/BYl6sR5WVU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 26, 2026

"I saw a gunman. They were pinning him to the ground," said CNN's Wolf Blitzer, who was returning to the ballroom from the bathroom.

"I saw the gunman shooting randomly," added Blitzer. "I heard around half a dozen gunshots."

Briana Keilar added that a witness saw several gunshots being fired and several glass doors being shattered.

According to ABC, the Washington Hilton was in lockdown for about an hour. Then the event was officially canceled.

This is a developing story

BREAKING: Trump was just rushed off the stage during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner pic.twitter.com/FPaYlRjO3N — Reda (@redamor_) April 26, 2026

🚨Police sprint through the Washington Hilton after shots reported at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.



PRAY 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wLVThJLgnW — JJ🕊️ (@jesseyjay94) April 26, 2026

Update from the Washington Hilton pic.twitter.com/4vx3A1iWmw — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) April 26, 2026

Terrifying—a few ground shaking knocks by my seat at White House Correspondents Dinner, unclear if shooting. I am ok, we are trying to exit now. pic.twitter.com/HJ6C2a8kIx — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) April 26, 2026