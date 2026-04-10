The sudden decision by First Lady Melania Trump to publicly deny any connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has set off a wave of speculation online, with one name quickly dominating the conversation: Amanda Ungaro.

Across social media, users are drawing a direct line between Ungaro, a Brazilian former diplomat and ex-partner of Trump ally Paolo Zampolli, and Melania Trump's rare and unscheduled and surprising White House remarks on Thursday. But while the timing has fueled intense debate, there is no verified evidence from major outlets confirming that Ungaro influenced the First Lady's decision to speak.

What is clear is that two separate stories, one involving Epstein and another involving immigration, have collided in the public eye.

Ungaro is a Brazilian national who spent years moving in elite international and political circles. According to The New York Times, she previously held a diplomatic role as Grenada's ambassador to the United Nations, focused on environmental and "blue economy" issues.

She was also in a long-term relationship with Zampolli, an Italian-American businessman best known for introducing Melania Trump to Donald Trump in 1998. The couple shares a teenage son and split in 2021 after years together.

Ungaro's proximity to Zampolli placed her within the broader orbit of Trump-world social circles. Photos from public events, including the 2017 inauguration, show her and Zampolli among guests connected to the First Family.

Ungaro's name resurfaced in U.S. headlines after her 2025 arrest in Miami on fraud-related charges tied to a medical spa business. She pleaded not guilty, but immigration authorities later detained her after it emerged that her visa had expired years earlier.

What turned the case into a national story was Zampolli's admitted contact with a senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official. According to reporting cited by People, Zampolli reached out to inquire about Ungaro's situation while she was in custody.

He has denied seeking special treatment or pushing for her deportation. The Department of Homeland Security also rejected claims of political interference, stating that any suggestion Ungaro was targeted for political reasons is false and that her removal was based on immigration violations.

Ungaro, speaking from Brazil after her deportation, described the experience as devastating and suggested that powerful connections may have played a role, though those claims have not been independently verified.

@PamBondi Are you already aware of the situation?

Do you fully understand the extent of the information I possess regarding you and the individuals associated with you?



I strongly advise you to consider the seriousness of these matters. Any actions taken against me or attempts… pic.twitter.com/jB2rM8dRUF — Amanda Ungaro (@AmandaUngaroA) April 9, 2026

The speculation exploded after Melania Trump made a rare public appearance to address longstanding claims linking her to Jeffrey Epstein.

During the brief statement, she said Epstein did not introduce her to her husband, that she was never on his plane or island, and that she had no relationship with him. She called the allegations "baseless" and declined to take questions,

Around the same period, viral posts circulating on X and tabloid outlets claimed Ungaro had publicly lashed out at Melania Trump and threatened legal action. Some posts alleged that Ungaro referenced past ties to the First Lady and suggested she had been abandoned during her time in ICE custody.

Follow this thread. Most likely, and of course, all speculation right now, this is why Melania did her 6 min statement today.



Amanda Ungaro was brought here as a 17-year-old model.



She flew to NYC on Epstein's private plane.



Paolo Zampolli, the modeling agent who allegedly… pic.twitter.com/qGLAJ2sMC5 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 10, 2026

Those claims have not been confirmed, and no official link has been established between Ungaro's statements and Melania Trump's decision to speak.

Still, the overlap was enough to fuel a narrative that quickly took hold online: that Ungaro's situation and alleged public comments forced a response.