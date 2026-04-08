The Trump administration is retaining a controversial $70 million jet acquired during the tenure of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and plans to make it available to select cabinet officials and the office of First Lady Melania Trump, according to department officials consulted by The Wall Street Journal

The aircraft, initially justified as part of immigration enforcement efforts, is equipped with a bedroom, showers, a kitchen, multiple flat-screen televisions, and a bar.

Officials told the outlet that the plane will no longer be controlled by the Department of Homeland Security but instead overseen by the White House, which will approve its use. The aircraft was originally leased under Noem and later moved toward acquisition, with internal documents describing it as suitable for "high-profile deportations" in addition to cabinet-level travel.

A Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman confirmed the cost and said the plane had been purchased before Noem's successor, Markwayne Mullin, was confirmed. "This aircraft will be available to cabinet members who need secure command and control and rapid long-range mobility," the spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal

The jet's amenities distinguish it from most government aircraft. While planes such as Air Force Two include limited accommodations like a pullout couch, the DHS jet features a private sleeping area, showers and additional onboard facilities more commonly associated with private executive aircraft.

According to officials familiar with internal discussions, some within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had expected plans to acquire the aircraft to be shelved after her departure. Instead, the White House opted to proceed and assume direct control over its use.

The aircraft has drew scrutiny from both inside and outside the administration during Noem's tenure. Critics questioned why funds allocated to immigration enforcement—particularly as part of broader efforts to expand deportations—were used for a plane that is not expected to play a direct role in those operations. "Wasting tens of millions of dollars on a luxury jet that won't remove a single illegal alien is offensive," said RJ Hauman, director of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement.

The controversy surrounding the jet is part of broader criticism of spending decisions during Noem's tenure, which included the use of the aircraft for domestic travel and a controversial multi-million dollar ad campaign which insiders believe eventually led to her ouster.