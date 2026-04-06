President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States was "scammed" in an effort to get weapons to people in Iran who, he said, were supposed to use them to fight the country's government. Speaking during the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 6, Trump claimed the arms never reached the intended recipients because the group that received them kept the weapons instead.

Trump made the remarks as he also hardened his deadline for Iran to accept a deal, while The Wall Street Journal reported that he said, "We sent guns, a lot of guns," and complained that those weapons were not passed on.

"The people we sent them to kept them," Trump said, and added that the weapons "were supposed to go to the people so they could fight back," turning the moment into a striking admission and a political complaint at the same time.

President Trump says the United States government was scammed by a group of people in the Middle East who kept the guns that were supposed to go to the Iranian people to overthrow their government.



“They were supposed to go to the people so they could fight back.”



“The people… pic.twitter.com/n8gnOlm9L5 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 6, 2026

The allegation appears to build on comments Trump made in an interview aired by Fox News. According to the president, the United States had sent "a lot" of guns to Iranian protesters through Kurdish intermediaries and believed the Kurds kept the weapons for themselves. That report said Trump's comments referred to unrest that erupted in Iran in January, before the current war escalated.

That claim was quickly challenged.

Kurdish groups denied receiving or holding back U.S. weapons meant for Iranian dissidents, undercutting Trump's account and leaving a major gap between the president's allegation and the public record so far. No evidence has been released publicly by the White House showing when the transfer allegedly happened, who approved it, how the weapons were routed or which group specifically intercepted them.

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Trump's comments landed in the middle of an already volatile standoff with Tehran.

Before speaking to reporters in the White House lawn, Trump said his Tuesday deadline for Iran to make a deal was final and unlikely to be extended. He also warned that broad attacks on Iranian infrastructure could follow if the deadline is not met. That larger backdrop matters because it means the weapons claim did not come in isolation. It arrived as Trump was publicly escalating pressure on Iran and defending an increasingly aggressive posture.

The remarks could also carry broader political and diplomatic consequences. If accurate, they would amount to a public acknowledgment that the United States tried to arm anti-government actors inside Iran while talks with Tehran were still underway. If inaccurate or incomplete, they risk inflaming tensions with Kurdish groups and deepening questions about how Trump is describing U.S. actions in a fast-moving conflict. Al Jazeera noted that Trump's statement appeared to lend weight to long-standing Iranian claims that foreign powers were involved in fueling domestic unrest, although many of his specific assertions remain unverified.

For now, the central fact is simple and politically potent: Trump says the United States was cheated. Whether that claim proves to be a revelation, a loose retelling of a covert operation or simply an unverified presidential accusation will likely depend on whether his administration offers evidence bey