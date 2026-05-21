Omar Chávez, the boxer son of Mexican legend Julio César Chávez, was arrested in Culiacán, Sinaloa, in a domestic violence case, marking the latest legal crisis for one of the most famous families in Latin American boxing.

Chávez, whose full name is Omar Alonso Chávez Carrasco, was detained on May 20 and transferred to the Aguaruto prison, according to Mexican outlets citing security records and local authorities. The National Detention Registry listed the arrest at 8:53 a.m. local time, after Chávez was taken from court custody and handed over to elements of the State Preventive Police.

Security sources said Chávez had been accused of assaulting his partner and had failed to appear for previous court summonses.

The arrest immediately pushed the Chávez name back into national headlines in Mexico, less than a year after Omar's older brother, Julio César Chávez Jr., was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles and later deported to Mexico, where he faced allegations tied to organized crime and arms trafficking.

Omar Chávez, born in 1990, followed his father and brother into boxing and competed professionally as a welterweight and super welterweight. He never reached the world-title heights of his father, known in Mexico as "El Gran Campeón Mexicano," or the visibility of Chávez Jr., a former WBC middleweight champion. But the family name ensured that every fight, comeback and controversy carried unusual attention.

That attention is now focused on the family's legal troubles outside the ring.

Chávez Jr. was arrested by ICE in July 2025 after U.S. authorities said he had overstayed a tourist visa and made false statements in a green card application. U.S. officials also said he had an active warrant in Mexico related to organized crime and arms trafficking allegations. His lawyer and family denied wrongdoing, and his defense described the allegations as exaggerated.

After being deported to Mexico in August, Chávez Jr. was placed in custody in Sonora. Days later, Reuters reported that he had been released while awaiting trial, with his attorney saying prosecutors lacked evidence to support the charges.

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The brothers' arrests have created a painful contrast with the legacy of their father, one of the most beloved fighters in Mexican sports history. Julio César Chávez Sr. became a national icon through a career that included world titles in multiple divisions and a long unbeaten streak that helped turn him into a symbol of Mexican toughness and discipline.

But the family story has also been marked by addiction, public conflict and legal problems. Chávez Sr. has spoken publicly for years about his own struggles with substance abuse and his later work helping others through recovery. Chávez Jr.'s career, meanwhile, has been repeatedly interrupted by failed drug tests, weight issues, legal cases and rehabilitation efforts. Chávez Jr. had prior legal problems including a 2012 DUI conviction and a 2024 arrest on gun charges involving ghost rifles.