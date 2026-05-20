U.S. authorities continue targeting the financial networks and business operations tied to Mexican drug cartels. On May 20, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced sanctions against 12 individuals and two businesses allegedly linked to the Sinaloa Cartel for laundering money and facilitating the cartel's trafficking operations.

According to OFAC, the sanctions target two separate criminal networks. One of them is allegedly led by Armando de Jesús Ojeda Avilés, who authorities say oversees a money-laundering operation tied to fentanyl trafficking on behalf of the cartel.

The second network is allegedly headed by Jesús González Peñuelas, also known as "Chuy González," who U.S. authorities say is involved in trafficking narcotics into the United States and laundering cartel proceeds.

U.S. officials say Ojeda Avilés is affiliated with Los Chapitos, the faction led by the sons of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán. Authorities allege he coordinated the collection of large amounts of cash in the United States before converting proceeds from drug sales into cryptocurrency that were later transferred to the Sinaloa Cartel.

In addition to laundering money, Ojeda Avilés was also identified by U.S. authorities as overseeing narcotics shipments into the United States, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Among those sanctioned was businessman Alfredo Orozco Romero, whom U.S. authorities describe as a security adviser to Ojeda Avilés and a debt collector tied to cocaine shipments.

OFAC also sanctioned two businesses linked to Orozco Romero: the security company Grupo Especial Mamba Negra S. de R.L. de C.V. and the Chihuahua-based restaurant Gorditas Chiwas. U.S. authorities allege both businesses were used to benefit the cartel through family members acting as front persons.

"As President Trump has made clear, this Administration will not allow narco-terrorists to flood our borders with poison," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a statement. "Treasury will continue to target terrorist cartels and their fentanyl trafficking networks to protect our communities and Keep America Safe."

Meanwhile, U.S. authorities identified González Peñuelas as a key figure in narcotics production and distribution operations dating back to at least 2007. He was previously indicted in 2017 by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California and again in 2018 by the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado on international drug trafficking charges.

Authorities also said Chuy González operates a trafficking network based in Sinaloa with distribution cells in California, Texas, Colorado, Washington, Utah and Nevada. In January 2024, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

As a result of the sanctions, all property and financial interests belonging to the designated individuals and entities that fall under U.S. jurisdiction have been blocked.