The war between the Los Chapitos and La Mayiza factions of the Sinaloa Cartel continues to fuel violence across the state. On May 13, authorities found a decapitated head along the Mazatlán-Tepic highway beside a "narco banner."

According to the message displayed on the banner, both the killing and the threat were directed at a Los Chapitos cell, specifically targeting Misael Guerrero Pérez, also known as "El Güero Pin," an alleged Los Chapitos commander operating in the municipality of Escuinapa in southern Sinaloa.

As detailed in an exclusive report by investigative journalist Ioan Grillo, the banner, the decapitation and several videos that circulated through WhatsApp groups were allegedly intended as a warning from La Mayiza, the faction led by Ismael Zambada Sicairos, son of Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, to Los Chapitos, the faction controlled by the sons of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

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As reported by Grillo, the killings in Escuinapa represent another major blow to Los Chapitos. Since the U.S. unsealed an indictment against Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha Moya alleging ties to the faction led by Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, Los Chapitos have suffered a series of attacks that have weakened the organization.

Since the turf wars began in Sept. 2024, Mexican authorities have recorded 3,244 homicides and 3,836 disappearances tied to the conflict, Noroeste reported.

According to Grillo, violence targeting Los Chapitos operatives has escalated as the faction allegedly no longer benefits from government protection following Rocha Moya's absence from the political scene.

As a result, La Mayiza has reportedly gained significant territory and could be positioned to secure a decisive victory over Los Chapitos, potentially bringing the conflict to an end.

"The Chapos haven't got the government protecting them in these places anymore," one businessman with alleged cartel ties told Grillo. "They are really vulnerable right now."

According to Crash Out Media, La Mayiza has established a strong presence in the Culiacán neighborhoods of La Pemex, Barrancos, Vallado Viejo and Rafael Buelna. For much of the conflict, the state capital had been viewed as a stronghold for Los Chapitos.

Grillo also reported that videos allegedly recorded by La Mayiza members claim the loss of Rocha Moya's political backing has weakened Los Chapitos. In one of the videos cited, a masked man wearing sunglasses speaks about the faction's decline while displaying a photograph of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán.

"The Chapitos have totally lost control of Culiacán ... They are left without political support, without protection from above," the man says in the video. "Those who before were untouchable are now in hiding."

Other sources interviewed by Grillo said Los Chapitos are not only losing ground in Culiacán but are also being pushed out of other territories they once controlled.

Beyond ongoing U.S. investigations into current and former Sinaloa officials, the reported death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho," in February has also dealt a significant blow to Los Chapitos' structure. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) had reportedly aligned with Los Chapitos in their fight against La Mayiza.

"What is being said is that the Chapitos were receiving weapons, ammunition and hitmen from El Mencho to finance their war against the Mayos, and losing those resources will have a strong impact because they are currently very weakened. Thanks to their agreements with El Mencho they were recovering, but now without him it will be difficult," Mike Vigil, former head of special operations for the DEA in Mexico, said in an interview with Ríodoce in March.

According to Vigil, the faction led by the Guzmán family would now need to offer the Jalisco cartel new territory and a larger share of drug trafficking profits to keep the alliance intact.

Security experts also say the La Mayiza faction is weakened and facing resource shortages, although unlike Los Chapitos, it still maintains alliances, including with Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro," a former high-ranking member of the Beltrán Leyva Organization.