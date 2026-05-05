U.S. authorities are reportedly preparing to expand corruption and narcotics-related investigations beyond Sinaloa's governor, signaling a broader probe into multiple Mexican political figures tied to the ruling Morena party, according to a report by El CEO.

The case involving Rubén Rocha Moya is described as the first in what the outlet's director called a potential "Pandora's box" of ongoing investigations within the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to El CEO, citing U.S. agency sources, at least four additional cases involving current or former governors have been under review for months. These investigations reportedly rely on financial tracking, witness testimony, and analysis of alleged ties to organized crime. The report suggests Rocha's case may be the first public step in a wider enforcement effort.

Back in late April, U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson warned that "we may soon see significant action" against corruption linked to organized crime, suggesting legal measures could target political actors. Two days later the U.S. Justice Department formally accused Rocha and nine current and former officials of colluding with the Sinaloa Cartel, alleging they facilitated drug trafficking operations in exchange for political support and protection.

Mexico's response came quickly, with President Claudia Sheinbaum rejecting the accusations without evidence, stating that, although she was "not going to cover up for anyone who has committed a crime" any prosecution must occur under Mexican jurisdiction. She framed the allegations as potentially political and warned against foreign overreach.

Earlier this week Rocha announced he would step down temporarily from his position to "facilitate" the investigation. His request for a 30-day leave was approved by the Sinaloa Congress, removing his legal immunity and allowing for possible legal action. A replacement governor was sworn in shortly after.

The allegations against Rocha are not entirely new. Reports dating back to 2021 cited intelligence linking him to cartel figures, and suspicions intensified in late 2024 following the arrest of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, who claimed he had been lured to a meeting involving Rocha before being detained. Rocha denied any involvement.

The developments unfold as the White House's 2026 National Drug Control Strategy places increased pressure on Mexico to deliver "tangible results," including arrests and extraditions tied to cartel activity. The strategy identifies Mexican criminal organizations as "the most significant drug-related threat" to the United States, reinforcing the broader context in which these investigations are taking shape.