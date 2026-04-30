Nearly a dozen Sinaloa state officials have been accused by U.S. authorities of having ties to drug trafficking organizations such as the Sinaloa cartel. Among those named is Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha Moya, who in his first public appearance since the allegations surfaced said he and his team remain "relaxed" despite the magnitude of the claims.

"We are calm, working for Sinaloa. Nothing is going to happen. Everything must proceed in accordance with the law," Rocha Moya said April 29.

The governor also said he had spoken with President Claudia Sheinbaum and has her support.

"Yes, of course I will remain here in Sinaloa, working and carrying out my duties. I'm not going to change my agenda," he said.

Rocha Moya and other officials are accused in an indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan of helping facilitate drug trafficking into the United States in exchange for political support, protection and bribes.

The indictment reportedly includes allegations involving cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as claims that political and security officials in Sinaloa protected cartel leaders and allowed violence to continue unchecked. U.S. prosecutors also linked the alleged network to Los Chapitos, the faction led by the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

Beyond Sheinbaum, other political figures have voiced support for Rocha Moya as the case unfolds.

In a letter, mayors from 18 of Sinaloa's 20 municipalities expressed their backing for the governor and called for any proceedings to be carried out in accordance with Mexican law.

"As municipal authorities, we recognize Gov. Rubén Rocha Moya as an institutional leader, open to dialogue and committed to coordination across all levels of government, as well as to maintaining stability, governance and the well-being of the people of Sinaloa," the letter said.

The mayors also noted that, according to Mexico's Attorney General's Office, the U.S. request is not accompanied by sufficient evidence.

For her part, Sheinbaum struck a more cautious tone, telling reporters that Mexico will not protect anyone who has committed a crime but will not accept accusations without clear evidence.

"My position as president regarding these events is truth, justice and the defense of sovereignty," Sheinbaum said during her morning news conference. She added that if Mexico's attorney general receives "conclusive or irrefutable evidence," authorities must act under Mexican law and jurisdiction.

"We are not going to cover up for anyone who has committed a crime," she said. "However, if there is no clear evidence, it is evident that the objective of these accusations by the Department of Justice is political."

Sheinbaum also confirmed she had spoken with Rocha Moya.

"Yesterday, I spoke with the governor after these statements were released, and I told him what I am saying here: if there is nothing, then there is nothing to fear," she said.