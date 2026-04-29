The United States has accused Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and nine other officials from the northwestern Mexican state of having links to drug trafficking organizations, escalating tensions between Washington and Mexico City over security cooperation and sovereignty.

According to reports originating in Washington, U.S. authorities have formally requested the extradition of the officials, alleging connections to organized crime groups operating in Sinaloa, a region long associated with powerful cartels. The accusations, which have not yet been detailed publicly in full, place one of Mexico's most prominent sitting governors at the center of an international legal and political dispute.

The Mexican government has pushed back strongly against the claims. Officials in Mexico argue that U.S. prosecutors have failed to present sufficient evidence to support the allegations, emphasizing that no proof has been shared that would justify legal action against Rocha Moya or the other accused individuals.

"The U.S. prosecutor's office does not have evidence of their guilt," Mexican authorities said, according to the report, underscoring the country's position that the accusations are not substantiated.

The case adds to a long and complicated history of cross-border cooperation and friction between the United States and Mexico in the fight against drug trafficking. Sinaloa, in particular, has been a focal point for decades due to its association with the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most powerful and far-reaching criminal organizations in the world.

The cartel, once led by Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, has been the target of multiple U.S. investigations and prosecutions. American authorities have repeatedly sought to dismantle its leadership and financial networks, often relying on extraditions of high-profile figures to face trial in U.S. courts.

However, accusing a sitting governor represents a significant escalation. Rocha Moya, a member of Mexico's ruling political establishment, has not publicly responded in detail to the allegations as of now. His administration has previously emphasized its commitment to security and cooperation with federal authorities in combating organized crime.

The extradition request, if formally pursued, could trigger a complex legal process. Under existing bilateral agreements, Mexico is not obligated to extradite its nationals without a thorough judicial review. Mexican courts would need to evaluate the evidence presented by U.S. authorities before any transfer could take place.

Legal experts note that such cases often take months or even years to resolve, particularly when they involve high-ranking political figures. The situation could also carry diplomatic implications, especially if Mexico continues to argue that the case lacks evidentiary support.

This development comes at a time when security cooperation between the two countries remains under intense scrutiny. The United States has increasingly pressured Mexico to take stronger action against cartels responsible for trafficking fentanyl and other drugs into American communities. Meanwhile, Mexico has called for greater respect for its legal processes and sovereignty.