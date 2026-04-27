U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson signaled a potential escalation in Washington's approach to corruption tied to organized crime, warning that "we may soon see significant action" as part of a broader campaign that could target Mexican political figures.

The remarks, delivered during a public event in Sinaloa, suggest the Trump administration is preparing measures that may go beyond visa restrictions and could include legal action in U.S. courts, according to sources familiar with the bilateral relationship.

Speaking at the groundbreaking of a $3.3 billion methanol facility in Los Mochis, Johnson framed corruption as a central barrier to economic development, as the Los Angeles Times reports. "Corruption doesn't just slow progress, it distorts it," he said, adding that it "raises costs, weakens competition, and erodes the trust that markets depend on."

Johnson also warned that "investment is like water," flowing only under favorable conditions, as he linked governance concerns to foreign investment and trade stability.

The comments come at a sensitive moment in U.S.-Mexico relations, as both countries engage in trade negotiations and deepen cooperation on security issues while navigating tensions over sovereignty. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded cautiously, saying, "that's exactly what we're working on," before adding, "The United States should do the same."

Recent developments have underscored those tensions. A fatal crash in Chihuahua involving two U.S. officials reportedly linked to intelligence work reignited concerns in Mexico over the scope of U.S. involvement in security operations. Sheinbaum reiterated that while intelligence sharing is permitted, "there are no joint operations on land or in the air," emphasizing that "sovereignty is not negotiable."

Her administration has since instructed governors to route any cooperation with foreign agencies through federal channels.

Back in February, following the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Johnson praised Mexican forces for their "professionalism and determination" and described the operation as evidence that criminal organizations "will be held accountable."

Mexican authorities confirmed that intelligence sharing with the United States contributed to the operation, though no U.S. personnel were reported to have taken part on the ground.

Against this backdrop, Johnson's remarks in Sinaloa — a region long associated with cartel activity — were seen by analysts as a warning that Washington may intensify its focus on alleged links between public officials and criminal networks. Sources indicated that U.S. prosecutors could draw on testimony from detained cartel figures in building cases.