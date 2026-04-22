A fatal crash on Sunday, April 19, in the Mexican state of Chihuahua left four people dead, including two U.S. officials who, according to reports, were allegedly CIA officers involved in counternarcotics efforts south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

In the days since the crash, reports have suggested the two officers were returning from meetings with Mexican counterparts after assisting in efforts to locate and dismantle a clandestine drug lab in the region. The claims have created tension for Mexican authorities, as the federal government has repeatedly said the United States does not have operational units on the ground in Mexico.

First reported by The Washington Post, the outlet said the officers played a "supporting intelligence role" in identifying the lab. Chihuahua officials have disputed that characterization, saying the Americans were not involved in the raid itself but had been providing drone training at a separate site before later joining the convoy.

For her part, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said April 22 during her morning press conference that the Interior Ministry is investigating the case, as the federal government had not been informed of the presence of the two foreign nationals in the operation.

"There cannot be collaboration from a state government, particularly on security matters," Sheinbaum said.

During the briefing, Sheinbaum cited Mexico's National Security Law, which states that foreign personnel may only engage in information-sharing activities, not field operations. They are also prohibited from exercising powers reserved for Mexican authorities or enforcing foreign laws in Mexico.

"They would first have to be accredited to carry out specific activities. This is now being verified," she added, as reported by El Pais.

U.S. security cooperation in Mexico remains one of the most sensitive issues in the bilateral relationship since the start of the second Trump administration. Sheinbaum has backed intelligence sharing with Washington while rejecting any U.S. military presence or unilateral operations on Mexican soil.

During her Wednesday press conference, she reiterated that she has rejected proposals from U.S. President Donald Trump to send American troops into Mexico to combat drug trafficking.

"We do not accept participation in the field, in operations. We have made that very clear," she said.

As things continue to intensify, the U.S. Embassy has so far kept public details sparse. Ambassador Ronald Johnson wrote on X, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two U.S. Embassy personnel," along with two Mexican officials, and praised their "dedication and tireless efforts" against organized crime. Neither the embassy nor the CIA has publicly identified the two Americans.