Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum pushed back today against the idea that Washington could determine corruption cases in Mexico.

Speaking at her morning news conference on April 27, she said that any corruption allegations involving Mexican public officials must be backed by clear evidence and handled by local authorities after a report said the Trump administration is preparing a broader anti-corruption campaign targeting officials suspected of links to organized crime.

"What there has to be is proof," Sheinbaum said, and added that investigations into Mexican public servants are the responsibility of Mexico's federal and state prosecutors, just as corruption cases involving U.S. officials are the responsibility of U.S. authorities.

The response came one day after the Los Angeles Times reported that the Trump administration is preparing an anti-corruption effort that could target Mexican officials allegedly tied to criminal groups. According to the report, the strategy could extend beyond visa cancellations to include formal charges in U.S. federal courts.

The warning appeared to be foreshadowed by U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson during an event in Sinaloa for the Pacifico Mexinol project, where he said, "It is possible that we will soon see important advances in this area." So stay tuned."

Sheinbaum said her government would not protect anyone if evidence exists but insisted that any process must be based on verified material reviewed by competent authorities. Infobae reported that she said there must be "clear proof, charges, and evidence."

The exchange adds another layer of tension to an already delicate security relationship between Mexico and the United States. Sheinbaum also warned against unauthorized U.S. involvement in Mexican anti-drug operations after two U.S. officials and two Mexican officials died in a crash in Chihuahua following a drug lab operation. Sheinbaum said her government had not been informed of the U.S. presence and sent a diplomatic note demanding that such actions not happen again.

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Sheinbaum asked for a formal explanation over the Chihuahua incident and stressed that foreign collaboration in Mexico must be federally approved under Mexican law. The crash happened after an operation targeting a clandestine drug lab, according to the report.

On Monday, Sheinbaum reached for one of the most sensitive cases in recent U.S.-Mexico history to explain her position: the 2020 arrest of former Mexican Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos.

Cienfuegos was detained in the United States on drug trafficking allegations during the first Trump administration. Mexico protested the arrest, and U.S. authorities later dropped the case and returned him to Mexico. Mexican prosecutors subsequently said they found no basis to charge him. In her remarks on Monday, Sheinbaum used the case as a warning that accusations made by U.S. authorities must be supported by evidence strong enough to withstand scrutiny.

The president also said accountability should work both ways. She noted that Mexico has requested action from the United States involving two businesspeople with dual nationality accused in connection with "huachicol fiscal," a fuel-smuggling and tax-evasion scheme, but said there have not yet been results.

"We also ask that businesspeople who were dedicated to an illegality be handed over to Mexico," Sheinbaum said, according to Infobae. "And there are still no results."

"The fight against corruption in Mexico is fought by Mexican authorities," Sheinbaum said,