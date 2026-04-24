President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that Mexico should reopen a national debate on euthanasia and assisted death, following a Senate forum on the proposed "Ley Trasciende," a bill aimed at recognizing the right to a dignified death.

Speaking at her daily press conference, Sheinbaum emphasized that the issue should not be driven by a single political agenda or limited to a presidential initiative. "It is a complex issue that must be discussed broadly in society, beyond a proposal from the president," she said.

Her comments come a day after Mexico's Senate hosted a public forum titled "Trascend Law: The Path Toward the Right to a Dignified Death," where lawmakers, medical professionals, patients, and activists debated whether the country should legalize euthanasia under strict medical and legal conditions, explained Infobae.

The initiative has gained visibility in part due to activists such as Samara Martínez, a patient with terminal kidney disease who has publicly advocated for legalizing assisted death in Mexico.

Supporters argue that the proposed law would allow individuals with irreversible and terminal illnesses to request euthanasia, while also strengthening access to palliative care and requiring explicit consent and medical oversight.

Euthanasia is currently illegal in Mexico. Federal law allows for what is known as "advance directives," which let patients refuse life-prolonging treatment in terminal cases, but it prohibits any action intended to directly cause death. This legal framework distinguishes between allowing a natural death and actively assisting in ending a life.

While Sheinbaum didn't endorse legalizing euthanasia openly, she made clear that those pushing for the debate have a right to be heard. "They have the right to ask for this discussion," she said, referring to patients and advocacy groups bringing attention to the issue.

Read more DOJ Revives Firing Squad As Trump Pushes To Speed Up Federal Death Penalty DOJ Revives Firing Squad As Trump Pushes To Speed Up Federal Death Penalty

The renewed conversation highlights longstanding tensions between medical ethics, legal frameworks, and cultural and religious perspectives in Mexico. Advocates of assisted dying argue that patients facing irreversible suffering should have autonomy over how and when they die. Opponents warn of potential abuses, including pressure on vulnerable patients and gaps in a healthcare system that still struggles to provide universal access to quality palliative care.

The Senate forum reflects growing political willingness to revisit the issue, even if consensus remains distant. Lawmakers involved in the discussion have said the goal is to open a serious, informed debate rather than rush legislation.

Active euthanasia is legal in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Colombia, Canada, Spain, New Zealand, Ecuador, and Uruguay. Portugal passed a law, but implementation has been delayed pending regulations. Some Australian states also allow voluntary assisted dying under state laws.

In the United States, active euthanasia is not legal. What is legal in some places is medical aid in dying, meaning a terminally ill patient self-administers prescribed medication. It is authorized in California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Washington, D.C., and likely under Montana court precedent rather than a statute.