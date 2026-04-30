Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum pushed back Thursday against U.S. allegations linking Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha Moya and other Mexican officials to the Sinaloa Cartel, saying Mexico will not protect anyone who committed a crime but will not accept accusations without clear evidence.

"My position as president regarding these events is truth, justice, and defense of sovereignty," Sheinbaum said during her morning news conference. She added that if Mexico's attorney general receives "conclusive or irrefutable evidence," authorities must proceed under Mexican law and jurisdiction.

"We are not going to cover up for anyone who has committed a crime," Sheinbaum said. "However, if there is no clear evidence, it is evident that the objective of these accusations by the Department of Justice is political."

The comments came after the U.S. Justice Department accused Rocha Moya and nine other current and former Mexican officials of collaborating with the Sinaloa Cartel. The case, filed in Manhattan federal court, alleges that officials helped facilitate drug trafficking into the United States in exchange for political support, protection, and bribes.

The indictment reportedly includes allegations involving cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as claims that political and security officials in Sinaloa protected cartel leaders and allowed violence to continue without consequences. U.S. prosecutors also tied the alleged network to "Los Chapitos," the faction led by sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

Rocha Moya, a member of Mexico's ruling Morena party and governor of Sinaloa since 2021, has denied the accusations and described them as politically motivated. The case is unusually sensitive because U.S. criminal charges against a sitting Mexican governor are rare and could trigger a major extradition dispute between the two countries.

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Mexico's Foreign Ministry has confirmed it received extradition requests and is reviewing them. Mexican officials have also questioned whether the U.S. request included enough supporting evidence to move forward under Mexican law.

Sheinbaum's response sought to draw a line between legal cooperation and foreign interference. She said Mexico would act if evidence were presented but insisted that any prosecution must respect Mexican jurisdiction and sovereignty.

The case lands at a tense moment in U.S.-Mexico security relations, after CIA agents died in the country after an operation to destroy a narcotics lab. Washington has increased pressure on Mexico over fentanyl trafficking and cartel violence, while Mexico has repeatedly called for cooperation based on evidence, formal legal channels, and respect for national sovereignty.