A Southern California family allegedly tied to Mexico's powerful Sinaloa Cartel is now in federal custody as U.S. authorities ramp up pressure on the criminal organization's leadership with a $10 million reward for one of the two Chapitos still at large.

According to KTLA 5, four men connected to the Salazar family, a group believed to operate within the Sinaloa Cartel network, were arrested this week in coordinated raids across California. A fifth suspect remains at large.

Federal prosecutors have charged the suspects with a sweeping list of offenses, including trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as illegal possession and distribution of so-called "ghost guns," weapons that are often untraceable and increasingly tied to organized crime.

Authorities allege the operation was significant in scale, with investigators documenting the movement of large quantities of synthetic drugs between 2024 and 2025.

The arrests come at a time when U.S. law enforcement is intensifying its focus on Los Chapitos, the faction of the Sinaloa Cartel led by the sons of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán. That group has been identified by U.S. officials as a major driver of fentanyl trafficking into the United States.

At the center of the broader crackdown is Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, one of El Chapo's sons and a top leader of Los Chapitos. The U.S. government is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest or conviction, underscoring his status as a high-priority target.

$10M REWARD FOR "CHAPITOS" SINALOA CARTEL LEADER



Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar and his three brothers known as the “Chapitos” inherited drug trafficking networks from their notorious father Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera.



Guzman Salazar is a fugitive and should be considered… pic.twitter.com/WDSuspB0NF — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) April 14, 2026

Guzmán Salazar and his brother Jesús Alfredo Guzmán are widely believed to have taken over key cartel operations after their father's conviction in 2019. Both have been sanctioned by the U.S. government for their roles in fentanyl production and trafficking networks.

The Chapitos faction has earned a reputation among U.S. officials as "hyperviolent" and highly organized, operating laboratories that produce fentanyl often disguised as legitimate pharmaceutical pills before being trafficked across the border.

A Broader Crackdown

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The California arrests highlight how deeply cartel-linked operations have penetrated U.S. territory, often relying on family-based networks to distribute narcotics and manage logistics.

Investigators say the Salazar group worked in coordination with suppliers in Mexico, including individuals based in border regions like Tijuana and Mexicali, reinforcing the transnational nature of the operation.

The case also reflects a broader strategy by U.S. authorities to dismantle cartel infrastructure not only by targeting high-level leaders but also by disrupting the networks that move drugs and weapons domestically.

Recent enforcement actions, including indictments against alleged fentanyl producers and financial operators tied to Los Chapitos, signal an ongoing effort to weaken the cartel's supply chain from production to street-level distribution.

The four arrested suspects are expected to appear in federal court in Los Angeles, where they could face life sentences if convicted on the most serious charges.

Meanwhile, authorities continue searching for the fifth suspect and pursuing leads tied to Guzmán Salazar, whose capture remains a top priority for U.S. agencies.

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