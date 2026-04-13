Felipe Staiti, the guitarist and co-founder who helped turn Enanitos Verdes into one of the defining bands of rock en español, has died at 64. The loss is especially painful for fans because Staiti became the second historic member of the band to die in less than four years, after frontman Marciano Cantero died in September 2022.

Argentine outlets reported that Staiti had been hospitalized in Mendoza before his death. TN said he had been admitted with health complications.

What makes Staiti's death hit even harder is that he was not simply tied to the band's past. He was still part of its present. Public tour listings show Enanitos Verdes performed at La Santa in Santa Ana, California, on April 11, and had 20 additional 2026 dates listed in Hawthorne and Carson, evidence that the group was still active on the road this spring.

Before they had played in Mexico City's Vive Latino, were they were celebrated by thousands of fans. In March 31, Enanitos Verdes were included into the Spotify Billions Club thanks to their biggest hit "Lamento Boliviano."

After Cantero's death in 2022, the future of Enanitos Verdes looked uncertain. But Staiti stepped into a larger role as the band tried to keep moving without the singer whose voice had defined its greatest hits. In one interview reflecting on that transition, Staiti explained how different it felt to sing more often while still carrying his usual role on guitar.

"Playing guitar is something I have pretty much automated, and adding more songs as a singer requires a bit more attention, so I have to be a little more alert and take better care of my throat," he said. "I'm an interpreter. I'm not trying to be Marciano or sing like Marciano, which would be impossible. What I do is more an interpretation of the songs."

That quote now reads like the clearest explanation of what Staiti represented in the band's final chapter. He never framed himself as a replacement for Cantero. Instead, he presented himself as a steward of the catalog, someone trying to keep the songs alive without imitating the man who first made them famous. It was a careful, humble position, and one that seemed to resonate with fans who kept showing up to hear classics such as La muralla verde, Lamento boliviano and Guitarras blancas.

Founded in Mendoza in 1979, Enanitos Verdes became one of the essential groups of Latin rock, building a cross-generational following in Argentina, Mexico, across Latin America and in the United States. Staiti was there from the beginning, helping shape the band's sound and identity over decades of albums and touring.

Now, with Cantero gone and Staiti dead, the band's story has suffered another devastating rupture. There has been no clear announcement yet about the future of Enanitos Verdes. But the timing of Staiti's death leaves a powerful final image. He did not die as a retired legend looking back on old songs. He died as a working musician who was still out there trying to carry them forward.