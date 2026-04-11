Immigration attorneys, lawmakers, and family members of Ezequiel Veliz, a Venezuelan doctor detained by immigration authorities on April 6, are still demanding answers about his whereabouts and the reason behind his detention.

As reported by The New York Times, Veliz was detained by Border Patrol agents at a Sarita, Texas, checkpoint while he and his husband, Joseph Williams, were traveling to Houston on April 6.

After entering the country legally eight years ago, Veliz was forced to step down from his position as a family physician at UT Health Rio Grande Valley following the expiration of his Temporary Protected Status in November. He had been trying to transition to a J-1 visa to continue working as a doctor in the country, according to documents he submitted to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that were reviewed by The New York Times.

Williams said Border Patrol agents were unable to verify Veliz's legal status or the status of his application and detained him. He said Veliz was taken to McAllen to be processed prior to appearing before an immigration judge at a later date.

Veliz is one of many foreign-trained professionals affected by the Trump administration's decision to suspend the processing of visas and work permits for individuals from countries included on a travel ban list.

For immigration attorney Carlos García, who spoke to KRGV 5, what is happening to people regardless of their immigration process is "extremely concerning." He recommends avoiding travel through Border Patrol checkpoints.

"What's going on in South Texas is that even if you entered lawfully, but your visa has lapsed for whatever reason, then if you encounter an official from immigration or Border Patrol, the likelihood of you being detained is huge," García said.

According to García, Veliz's efforts to obtain a green card could help him secure release on bond.

"He'll have to see a judge there, and there they'll decide if he's going to either stay in the country or be deported," Williams said.

According to his family, Veliz has always done everything possible to remain in compliance with his immigration status. Williams told Telemundo 39 they are waiting for immigration authorities to provide Veliz with a case number so they can locate him and fight for his release.

Genesis Kuzhel, Veliz's best friend, told the outlet the conditions inside the McAllen facility where he is being held are deplorable.

"They are all in a cell sleeping on the floor on extremely thin mats. They share a single bathroom and have no privacy," Kuzhel said, adding that she was able to speak with him briefly and learned that not even his attorney has been able to reach him because he does not appear in any immigration database.

Genesis Veliz, the detained doctor's sister, urged immigration authorities to consider her brother's record, noting that although he is not a U.S. citizen, he came to the country to save lives.

"He is my role model, my motivation, my everything," Genesis Veliz said. "And to feel that he is being held in a place when all he does is save lives has made my whole world collapse."

In a statement shared with Telemundo 39, a CBP spokesperson said Veliz submitted a J-1 visa application when he was detained in Sarita. When asked if he had a valid visa in his possession, Veliz said he did not and was arrested.

"Holding a J-1 visa does not constitute an immigration status that allows someone to enter or remain in the United States. He initially entered in 2018 and will be processed in accordance with the law," the statement said.

Veliz's detention has sparked an outcry on social media, with members of the public and lawmakers alike calling for his release.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, who represents Texas' 20th Congressional District, said the Trump administration's mass deportation campaign continues "destroying lives."

"ICE is not going after the worst of the worst, they are targeting people like Dr. Véliz, who has been living in the U.S. for nine years, married to a U.S. citizen, and meeting the healthcare needs of a severely underserved population. Dr. Véliz should be released immediately," Castro wrote.