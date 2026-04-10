President Donald Trump posted a graphic video on his social media platform Truth Social showing a fatal hammer attack at a Florida gas station, using the incident to criticize immigration policies and argue that Democrats are enabling crime.

The video depicts the killing of a 51-year-old woman at a Chevron station in Fort Myers. Authorities identified the suspect as Rolbert Joachin, a 40-year-old Haitian national who was arrested shortly after the attack. Trump described the suspect as "an illegal alien criminal from Haiti" and said the killing demonstrates what "Democrats are protecting," while also warning viewers that the footage was "truly terrible."

Trump's post linked the attack to broader immigration policies, criticizing the Biden administration for granting Temporary Protected Status to Haitian nationals and calling the program "massively abused and fraudulent." He also urged courts to stop blocking his administration's efforts to end such protections, writing that "this one killing should be enough" to allow policy changes.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Joachin entered the United States in August 2022. A federal judge issued a final order of removal later that year, but he was granted Temporary Protected Status, which expired in 2024. DHS said Immigration and Customs Enforcement assisted local police in locating and arresting him.

"This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer," Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in the official statement by DHS. "The arrest of this criminal is an example of how ICE and local authorities can work together to swiftly bring criminals to justice and make our communities safer."

DHS added that Joachin is currently subject to an immigration detainer and will be deported regardless of the outcome of the case.

The president's decision to share the video, despite acknowledging its graphic nature, drew attention to his use of violent imagery in political messaging. In the same post, he wrote that he did "not recommend" watching the footage but said he felt "an obligation to put it up so that people can see."

The victim, identified in reports as Nilufar Yasmin, had been working at the gas station when the attack occurred.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.