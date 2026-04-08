A former U.S. State Department official is warning that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado risks losing political ground as interim President Delcy Rodríguez strengthens her position, arguing that her absence from the country is allowing the government to consolidate power.

"Every day that María Corina Machado is outside the country is a day that Delcy Rodríguez can consolidate and strengthen herself to stay in power," said Brian Naranjo, a former State Department official who served in Venezuela in an interview with The Miami Herald. "This is why I really think it's imperative that Machado get back to Venezuela as quickly as possible."

Naranjo's remarks come as new projections point to a potential economic rebound in Venezuela, which analysts say could further bolster Rodríguez's standing.

Economist Asdrúbal Oliveros estimates the economy could grow by 12% this year, driven by higher oil prices and the easing of U.S. sanctions under President Donald Trump, as The Herald reports. Oil production has surpassed 1 million barrels per day and is expected to continue rising through partnerships with international energy companies.

The economic outlook follows the January operation that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro and Rodríguez's rise to power. Since then, Trump has praised Rodríguez, calling her a "terrific person" and a "friend and partner. Speaking this week during a White House Press conference, he stressed that "we are very happy" with the "president-elect", alluding to the acting president, Delcy Rodríguez

Political analysts say Rodríguez is using the improved economic conditions and diplomatic alignment with Washington to strengthen her position ahead of eventual elections. According to a report from Spain's ABC on Wednesday, Rodríguez is looking to delay elections, a move that could allow her to increase popularity while stabilizing key sectors such as energy and public services.

John Polga-Hecimovich, a professor at the U.S. Naval Academy, told The Miami Herald that Rodríguez is betting that economic recovery will ease demands for elections. "Delcy Rodríguez won't leave if she's not forced to do so," he said, adding that she "never believed in elections" and is unlikely to change course without sustained pressure.

Machado has remained active internationally during her time outside Venezuela, focusing on mobilizing support among the diaspora and foreign allies. Already in March, she traveled to Chile, where she attended the inauguration of President José Antonio Kast. She has an upcoming stop in Madrid on April 18 for a mass event with the Venezuelan diaspora, as she seeks to maintain international backing while weighing a possible return to her home country.