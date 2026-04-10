Tucker Carlson's answer to Donald Trump insults on Truth Social came Friday morning in Morning Note, a newsletter that turned the president's attack on Carlson and other conservative commentators into something darker and much more explosive: an argument that Trump may be under extraordinary pressure from Israel as he tries to end the war with Iran.

The newsletter, published as "Friday, Apr 10, 2026 • ISSUE 357" under the headline "Is Israel Blackmailing President Trump? The president is under enormous pressure. We hope he's okay," opens by claiming that "the Israeli government has a storied history of blackmailing U.S. presidents." It then points to an old and highly disputed allegation involving Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky, and convicted spy Jonathan Pollard, presenting it as fact as it builds toward its real point: that Trump may now be facing a version of that same pressure.

While the text falls short of saying it has proof that Trump is being blackmailed—"We do not know for sure whether that is happening"—it does strongly suggest the possibility, saying Trump is under pressure "dark enough to make him abandon his campaign promises and morph into the precise kind of politician he once vowed to destroy." The piece frames that pressure as coming from what it calls "Israel Firsters" angry at any move that could stop the conflict.

However, the timing is the real story. The newsletter landed just hours after Trump erupted on Truth Social and named Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones in a long post blasting them as "losers" and "stupid people" over their criticism of his Iran rhetoric. Trump insisted "MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH" and said Iran "CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," accusing the group of turning on him and chasing attention.

But rather than answer Trump line by line, Carlson's company used the moment to widen the fight, as Megyn Kelly did attacking Fox News.

The newsletter argues that Israel wants the military campaign, which it calls "Operation Epic Fury," to continue and that any peace deal would threaten those aims. It says Trump is being squeezed so aggressively that his recent behavior should be read less as betrayal than as the product of immense outside pressure. "We want to give the president some grace," the note says, even as it paints a picture of a White House under siege.

HERE IS THE FULL TEX:

Establishment media never reports this, but the Israeli government has a storied history of blackmailing U.S. presidents. Perhaps the most jarring example occurred in the 90s, when Israel used recordings of a Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky phone sex session as leverage to pressure Clinton into releasing convicted spy Jonathan Pollard from prison.

We're not joking. That really happened. The phone sex story is worth remembering as President Trump attempts to end the Iran War. Like many other things Israel has done, it shows that America's "special ally" is willing to play very dirty to achieve its goals. Dark-money campaign contributions, extortion, physical threats, and even assassination.

In their anti-Christian worldview, the ends always justify the means. They have no issue destroying lives. Israel's current top priority is making sure Operation Epic Fury does not stop. They know the U.S. fighting their war for them is the best chance at expanding their borders and becoming a global superpower, and a peace deal would foil their plot.

Based on the country's past, its leaders are doubtlessly willing to push as hard as necessary to ensure the bloodshed continues. That could mean Clinton-style blackmail against Trump, or something far more morbid. We do not know for sure whether that is happening, but the mere possibility is haunting enough to keep the president up at night.

He is under a level of pressure that most people cannot fathom, with rabid Israel Firsters viciously harassing him any time he dares to stray even slightly from their favorite country's agenda. Their shameless pursuit is steadfast enough to make even a man like Donald Trump go mad. They are as persistent as any group in history, no matter how well the White House has treated them in the past. They are never grateful, they always want more, and they refuse to give the president even an inch of breathing room. It is an unrelenting full-court press.

We decided to write about this after Trump published a Truth Social post attacking our company, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, each of whom supported him for years. Rather than engaging in petty name-calling, we want to give the president some grace. He is facing a level of pressure that is dark enough to make him abandon his campaign promises and morph into the precise kind of politician he once vowed to destroy. He would not have let that happen unless his personal stakes were really high. We hope he overcomes.