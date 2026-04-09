Republican strategists and figures close to the White House are warning that the war with Iran could significantly damage the party's prospects in the midterm elections, with one source saying the conflict "almost cements the fact that we lose the midterms in November — the Senate and House," as a new report from POLITICO reveals.

The concerns center on the economic fallout from the conflict, particularly rising gas prices, which Republicans fear could overshadow their messaging on tax cuts and border security. Even as the administration announced a temporary ceasefire, party operatives expressed skepticism that it would be enough to reverse voter sentiment.

"We will not turn on the proverbial dime to right this course," GOP strategist in Arizona Barrett Marson told Politico, adding that "time is not on the president's side."

Democrats have pointed to rising costs tied to the war as a central campaign issue, with surveys showing broad dissatisfaction with the administration's handling of gas prices. Republican strategists acknowledge the vulnerability, with one saying the war has become "an affordability issue" that "Trump's going to own."

The anxiety ahead of the midterms is not limited to anonymous operatives. Conservative media figure Alex Jones, once a vocal supporter of the president, said earlier this week that Republicans risk being "in free fall in the midterms" if they do not adjust course, urging candidates to distance themselves from Trump's current policies.

Other Republican commentators have also raised doubts about the party's electoral outlook. Fox News host Dana Perino said in late March that she is unsure "whether President Trump cares that much" about the political consequences of his decisions, noting that historical trends already favor losses for the party in power, while former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warned that Republican figures are "leading [the party] into slaughter going into midterms," pointing to recent Democratic gains in special elections as a sign of shifting momentum.

One person familiar with internal discussions told POLITICO that the administration does not appear to be "operating or executing... with an election on their mind," while another described the House as "not saveable, most likely."